Bachelor Nation Host, Jesse Palmer, Shares His Thoughts on the Next Bachelor(s)

Ever since Jesse Palmer took over as the host of “The Bachelor” franchise, he has been more than happy to let Bachelor Nation in on his opinions. As the host of the first double-Bachelorette season, Palmer has definitely had some unique experiences. So, what does he think about the idea of having a double-Bachelor season? And who does he think should be the leads?

Palmer Thinks a Two-Bachelor Format Could Work

Palmer stated on the August 23 episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that he, like a lot of people, originally had doubts about whether the two-lead format could be successful. However, he told co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, “it’s been new” and “it’s been fresh,” which Palmer thinks is a welcome change to the “formulaic” setup that audiences have become accustomed to over the years.

When asked if he thought that the show could work with two male leads, Palmer replied, “I think so. I think the show is always trying to find ways to sort of reinvent itself or, again, give Bachelor Nation something new and something unique and something to talk about.” The former football player added, “”I think part of it, too, is it’s an experiment. I think certainly that was the case with having two Bachelorettes. And so, yeah, I think we could absolutely see two Bachelors down the road.”

Palmer has given the idea a considerable amount of thought, and has wondered who would be good for the roles. On the one hand, he thinks it would be great to get “two Bachelors from totally different eras” and let audiences compare them. On the other hand, he also likes the idea of casting a “dynamic duo” such as Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, who became best buds on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Another “dynamic duo” Palmer would like to see cast – one that he is actually partial to – is Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Palmer is also a big fan of Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown’s season, but he doesn’t know who he should be paired with.

Palmer Also Has Ideas for a Single, Famous ‘Bachelor’ Lead

In an exclusive interview with Extra on August 29, Palmer threw out some unexpected names as his choice for the next Bachelor pick. According to Extra, when asked about his preferences at the “Men Tell All” taping, “Without any hesitation, Palmer named Shawn Mendes, Pete Davidson and Drake as his dream leading men.”

Palmer is not the first to bring up the idea of Pete Davidson as “The Bachelor” Shortly after his breakup with Kim Kardashian, a Reddit thread was started that heartily promoted the idea.

In addition, Screen Rant’s Maggie Mead wrote on August 7, “After the end of his most recent high-profile relationship, Pete Davidson could be a riveting lead of ‘The Bachelor,’ if ABC wishes to continue its recent trend of non-traditional seasons.”

Mead continued, “There’s a lot that Pete brings to the table if he were to be named the lead. Pete is undeniably charismatic and funny in a relatable self-deprecating way. He also gives off a laid back vibe, and he has scores of fans who find him extremely attractive. But there are also reports that despite his fame Pete remains genuine and grounded.”

Fans will have to wait until Tuesday, September 20 to find out who the new bachelor lead will be. However, there are some spoiler rumors going around for those who have to know now.

READ NEXT: In A ‘D*** Move’ ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Ended Engagement Over the Phone