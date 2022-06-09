Jesse Palmer Reveals ‘Paradise’ Is ‘OPEN’

Season 8 of “Bachelor in Paradise” has officially started according to host Jesse Palmer. This is Palmer’s first time leading “The Bachelor” spinoff show, and it looks like he is ready for the chaos ahead. “Bachelor Nation” fans will have to wait a while yet to see everybody’s shenanigans play out on screen, but the cameras are officially rolling and ready to capture every bit of drama on the beach in Mexico.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palmer Is in Place & Ready to Corral the Chaos

On June 9, Palmer took to his Instagram page to tease the start of filming. In what many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans would likely say was a photo quite reminiscent of what former host Chris Harrison would post, Palmer stood next to a sign that simply said “OPEN.” He pointed at it as he smiled, dressed casually as he stood on the beach. “With the power vested in me, I now officially declare Paradise OPEN!!!” he captioned the snapshot.

The background in Palmer’s photo looked typical for “Bachelor in Paradise.” There were colorful decorations and a hint of what appeard to be the outdoor bar area. Palmer may not have shared any juicy spoilers with this photo, but it was enough to get fans talking.

“YES YES YES million-dollar smile and the paradise is now open let’s freaking go,” one fan commented. “Okay, I’m so ready to see this!! Glad you’re hosting again! Yesss!” someone else noted. “I am sure you are going to be a great host!! Hoping some will find love like last season,” another person shared.

Spoilers Are Already Emerging

For season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” a string of celebrities filled in as hosts throughout filming. Franchise veteran and “Paradise” bartender Wells Adams stepped in to host a bit, as did big entertainment names such as David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess, detailed TV Insider. In May, it was formally announced that Palmer would take over “Bachelor in Paradise,” just as he had for “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Based on this Instagram update, it would appear he’s ready for the challenge.

Some “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers have already emerged, and plenty of additional tidbits should surface over the next few weeks as filming takes place. Spoiler guru Reality Steve has shared that recent contestants such as Michael Allio, Salley Carson, and Cassdidy Timbrooks will be there, along with many contestants who first appeared on season 19 featuring Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. There are always some veterans from further back in the franchise’s history as well, and so far it is shaping up to be an entertaining mix of people.

“Bachelor in Paradise” will give Palmer an opportunity to be a bit more casual and comical compared to the somewhat more serious “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” settings. Season 7 was quite successful in creating lasting couples, and fans will be eager to see if the same can be said for season 8. A premiere date has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to come in the early fall.