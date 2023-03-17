Jesse Palmer Shares Deleted Scene from ‘Women Tell All’ Special

On Thursday, March 16, the host of “The Bachelor,” Jesse Palmer, took to Instagram to share a deleted scene from the Tuesday, March 14 “Women Tell All” special.

In the clip, the 44-year-old host praised contestant Brooklyn Willie, 25, for showing “tremendous bravery” during her one-on-one with Zach Shallcross.

Jesse Says Brooklyn Showed ‘Unbelievable Courage’

Brooklyn joined Jesse in the hot seat during the “Women Tell All” special to talk about her emotional date with Zach.

Brooklyn’s hot seat with Jesse was cut from the March 14 episode but thankfully, Jesse shared a clip of the conversation on his Instagram.

In the clip, Jesse brought up Brooklyn’s “powerful” talk with Zach, in which she revealed she was in an abusive relationship prior to the show.

“I think one of the most powerful moments of the entire season was during your one-on-one date with Zach,” he said. “You showed tremendous bravery. You opened up and spoke about a past relationship that was abusive.”

“You showed unbelievable amounts of courage,” he added. “I think it was helping people at home that may have found themself in a similar situation.”

Jesse then asked Brooklyn what she would say to viewers at home who are struggling with an abusive relationship.

“First and foremost, that they’re strong, and courageous, and worthy of the love they deserve,” she said. “The hardest part is leaving.”

Fans Thank Jesse for Sharing Deleted-Scene

Jesse captioned the March 16 post, “My chat with Brooklyn unfortunately didn’t air during #WomenTellAll but she had a powerful message to share with people at home.”

Fans fled to the comment section to share their love for Brooklyn and thank Jesse for sharing the unseen moment.

“Thank you for posting this Jesse,” one Instagram user wrote. “It really should have been aired considering how important the message. I know producers prefer drama, but it honestly could have impacted/made a difference in people’s lives.”

“This definitely should have aired! Thank you for sharing,” another user commented.

“Sharing this can literally save the lives of women,” a third user added.

Brooklyn also commented on the post, thanking the host for sharing the powerful moment.

“Thank you for sharing, Jesse,” she wrote.

Brooklyn Shares Why She Told Zach About Her Past Relationship

Brooklyn spoke about her decision to tell Zach about her abusive relationship on the February 21 episode of the Bachelor Nation podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour.”

The ABC star told host Michelle Young she had reservations about telling Zach because she feared he would think she wasn’t ready for a relationship.

“I was concerned he would be like, ‘Oh, maybe she still needs to like work some stuff out,'” she said.

She went on to say that Zach handled the situation “with such grace” and told Michelle that the conversation deepened her connection with the Bachelor.

“After that, our connection just skyrocketed,” she said.

The Texas native spoke about the importance of sharing her story in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 6.

“[I] felt in that moment of me sharing my story and being so open about it can help just one person, maybe that’s the reason God had me go through it,” she told the outlet.

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

