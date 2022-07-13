WATCH: Jesse Palmer Takes Part in ‘Unhinged’ TV Commercial

In an effort to grab the attention of millions of television viewers, “Bachelor” producers decided to try a different route while promoting the next season of the franchise.

During the July 11, 2022, premiere of “The Bachelorette,” a commercial aired that had fans rewinding to rewatch. Traditionally, producers arrange for an ad to play during the break of each episode of the show, asking any viewers at home who might be interested in dating the new Bachelor or Bachelorette to go online an apply.

During Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s premiere, producers appeared to take a more pointed approach.

“Your boyfriend’s a loser, everybody knows it. Dump his ass, and apply to be on the next season of ‘The Bachelor,'” host Jesse Palmer says during the spot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Found the Commercial Amusing

It didn’t take long for the commercial to pop up on social media, kicking off discussions on platforms such as Twitter and Reddit.

“WHAT IN THE UNHINGED HELL WAS THIS?!?” one person wrote on Twitter shortly after the commercial aired during the “Bachelorette” premiere. The post has received more than 5,000 likes.

“#TheBachelorette woke up this morning and chose violence,” someone responded.

“That’s how you know the show has strayed so far from the premise of finding love,” another tweet read.

“This had me dying…I was like did I hear that right?!?!” a third Twitter user added.

A similar conversation took place on Reddit where someone shared the video kicking off a new thread.

“Unhinged but I love it,” the OP wrote.

“I immediately had to rewind while watching it live, and video record it because I couldn’t believe what I heard,” one Redditor commented.

“Hahaha that is genuinely insane,” another person added.

“I had just taken a sip of my water when this was airing and the way I SPAT that water out when I heard ‘dump his ass!!” a third comment read.

A Couple of Other Commercials Gained Attention During the Episode

“Bachelor” producers had a few surprises in store during the “Bachelorette” premiere. Aside from Windey and Recchia not holding a night one rose ceremony for the first time in the show’s history, there were also some fun surprises for fans during the commercial breaks.

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon appeared in a commercial advertising the new film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

“Date night @CrawdadsMovie? I accept! Catch it in theaters Thursday and watch The Bachelorette Mondays at 8/7c on ABC!” Iaconetti captioned a video of the commercial on her Instagram account.

In addition, relatively new couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt — who got engaged on the 2021 season of “Paradise” — appeared in a Maybelline commercial.

“One day kid you’re gonna be in a maybelline commercial,” Amabile tweeted a long with a photo of himself as a kid eating a spoonful of what looks like cake or ice cream.

“Joe should get an Emmy for that,” former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe tweeted — Amabile retweeted the message, clearly amused (and in complete agreement).

READ NEXT: Fans Notice Clue That Suggests Gabby Windey Is Engaged