Is Jessenia Cruz Headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise?’

Jessenia Cruz may not have won the heart of Matt James, but could she find love with another Bachelor Nation star? During a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, she reveals whether she would consider appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Paradise, I don’t know,” she revealed to co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay. “It’s up in the air right now, to be honest with you, I think it would really depend on where I am in my life at that point.”

She continued, “If I get the call, I’ll really think about it. But, I don’t know. Definitely not a ‘Yes, definitely!’ right now.”

Cruz, 27, is a social media marketer based in Texas. She appeared on the current season of The Bachelor vying for James’ heart. With hometown dates looming, she was sent home on her first one-on-one date of the season.

While she is not sure if Bachelor in Paradise is the right next step, she does seem to be sure dating apps are not for her.

“Listen, the dating apps didn’t work for me before,” she explained. “I don’t think they’ll work for me now, because it’s like we’re what, like considered public figures now. I don’t know how comfortable I am about putting myself out there and besides this experience, I’ve always loved meeting people organically. So, I’m pretty sure I won’t be on any dating apps.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Expected to Return for Summer 2021

When production on The Bachelorette was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor in Paradise was side-lined in 2020. Now, with season 25 of The Bachelor airing during its typical timeframe, ABC Executive Robert Mills is revealing the likelihood of the dating show’s tropical iteration returning.

“We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work,” Mills told Variety. “Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it’s going to be, it’s still too early to tell.”

Though, the format still remains to be seen. The Bachelorette and The Bachelor both filmed in production bubbles to maintain COVID-19 safety protocols and travel restrictions.

“If there is some different type of way we have to do it, we want to do it,” he told the publication. “As wonderful as it is being in Mexico with that type of setting, it really is about people we have come to love — or love to hate — finding a second chance at love.”

With Four Seasons to Choose From, the Next Season Could Be ‘Super-Sized’

With two seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette airing since the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, this season could be supersized according to Mills on an episode of The Viall Files.

“The biggest problem we’re going to have is that we have probably about 150 potential people we can have in the cast between the four seasons that haven’t been able to be on Paradise, and then other people who have been on previous seasons,” he explained. “How do you make that into 15-18 cast members? It’s going to be really tough.”

It is still too early to know if Cruz will join the cast, but Mills says it will likely depend on who the audience wants.

“The silent producer on the show is the audience so we’ll see on Twitter who people say they want to see,” Mills said of the casting process, noting they also look to castmembers who didn’t get the screen time they deserved. He added, “Sometimes the pond is really dry — this season will be the opposite case. The pond is overstocked.”

