‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Is Joan Vassos Engaged?

Joan Vassos has been hoping to fall in love for the second time in her life on “The Golden Bachelorette.” On November 13, viewers will see how her journey ended and get updates about what has happened since filming for her season ended.

Did Vassos end up engaged? Who received her final rose? What is the couple’s status now?

According to spoiler guru, podcaster, and blogger Reality Steve via Instagram on September 18, Vassos picked Chock Chapple over Guy Gansert.

Reality Steve has since also reported that Vassos and Chapple got engaged, and are still together.

Joan Vassos Chose Chock Chapple Over Guy Gansert

During the November 7 episode of Reality Steve’s “Daily Roundup” podcast, he indicated that there has not been any significant change in the spoilers for “The Golden Bachelorette” finale.

“Yes, she is engaged to Chock. I don’t know what their plans are in terms of living situation,” Reality Steve shared.

He noted, “One spoiler update on Joan’s finale…Nothing changes in regards to who she chose. She’s with Chock. You’ve known that ever since the first episode of the show.”

Reality Steve did report one minor change during the November 7 podcast, though. “I can say that she does let Guy go early.”

He noted that during the sneak peek that aired at the end of the “Men Tell All” episode of “The Golden Bachelorette,” there was a shot of Vassos walking with an umbrella.

“She had a white top and jeans on. Later on, if you paused it, she’s actually hugging Guy in one of those huts in Bora Bora. That’s because she lets him go before the final rose ceremony,” he shared.

What Reality Steve detailed in the November 7 podcast synced with what he reported during the November 5 episode.

“Joan is engaged to Chock…and they’re still together. I don’t know what their living plans are,” he shared.

Previews Tease That Vassos Found Love Again

During a sneak peek shared via the show’s Instagram page on November 12, Vassos revealed she did find love as “The Golden Bachelorette.”

The video showed her acknowledging she had been feeling a hole in her life since her husband died several years ago. Before doing “The Golden Bachelorette,” she had only been in love once in her life. Now, she’s found love a second time, she shared.

The preview also showed Chapple and Gansert both expressing their love for her. Chapple says he can picture being with her for the rest of his life.

“The Golden Bachelorette” fans will learn more during the live portions of the November 13 finale. The episode is slated to be 90 minutes long, and there’s a lot to pack into it.

ABC teased that Vassos’ family will arrive in Bora Bora to meet both Gansert and Chapple.

The network shared, “As her journey to find a second lasting love draws to a close, Joan grapples with the uncertainty of whether she can truly let another man in after the passing of her late husband.”

During the live portions of “The Golden Bachelorette” finale, ABC noted that Vassos’ children will be in the audience, and both Gansert and Chapple will have a chance to be on stage with host Jesse Palmer.