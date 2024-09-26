Joan Vassos Discusses ‘Financial Red Flags’

“The Golden Bachelorette” star Joan Vassos hopes to find love again during the debut season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff show. The second episode of the season aired on September 25, and viewers are already seeing some sparks fly between Vassos and some of her men.

During a September 23 appearance on Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Vassos admitted she fell in love “quickly” during filming. She also addressed whether she saw any “financial red flags” in her suitors while looking for love.

Joan Vassos Wants a Partner With Similar Financial Resources to Her Own

Vassos noted, “My husband and I worked really, really, really hard to create a really nice life. And we did. And we ended up being really financially secure.”

As a result, Vassos explained, “So, I wanted somebody that was in the same place as me. Let’s face it, doing cool things in life often isn’t free. It often costs money. So I wanted a partner that had the same resources that I had.”

She shared that she had “those conversations” with her men throughout filming, especially during her Fantasy Suite dates. Vassos also noted she felt confident she picked up on a lot as she connected with men, learning about their professions and lives.

“Those are important conversations,” Vassos said of addressing financial issues.

Vasos added, “It sounds so not lovey to have those conversations but this is real life and people talk about love and feelings and about all those things but you also have to talk practical. And that was a practical conversation I did have with people.”

Vassos Received High Praise for Her Directness

“The Golden Bachelorette” fans loved how Vassos handled and talked about the idea of “financial red flags.”

Tartick noted that out of all the Bachelor Nation guests he’s had on his podcast, Vassos was the only one who said she had talked about finances in the Fantasy Suites.

Quite a few people commented on a “Trading Secrets” podcast Instagram post highlighting Vassos’ comments.

Tartick commented, “Joan’s a 💫.”

Sandra Mason, who was also a contestant on “The Golden Bachelor,” commented, “Wisdom from your Goldens: PRACTICAL is the scaffold that supports love. Scaffolding may not sound sexy, but ya really do need it if you want an enduring relationship.”

“Cool hearing that from a gal in her golden years. Bravo,” a fan commented.

“She is So So smart! Praying for the best for Joan, 🙏💕” added another fan.

The response to Vassos’ entire interview on YouTube was quite positive as well.

“Best interview with Joan yet. Great questions, Jason. Joan enters the process with great clarity, and she communicates that to the men, so she will leave it in a positive way too. Great example for the younger folk in this franchise,” one fan noted

“Wow! What a lady! Incredible role model for all women,” added another fan

Vassos has not shared much about how her season ended. She did note on Tartick’s podcast, “I left the show exactly where I think I need to be. You know, life has a way of unfolding the way it’s supposed to, and I believe that this really did.”