Joan Vassos Has a ‘Goal’ As ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” starring Joan Vassos premieres on September 18. While engagements are often expected on Bachelor Nation shows, Vassos said that’s not necessarily the case for her.

Joan Vassos Didn’t Focus on Getting Engaged

Vassos did not find lasting love with Gerry Turner on “The Golden Bachelor,” but she has high hopes as she leads her own season. Ahead of her season premiere airing on ABC, she opened up about her hopes and goals for the experience.

On September 12, People shared tidbits from Vassos about her season. “I said all along I didn’t need to leave engaged,” she revealed. She had a specific goal in mind, though.

“My goal was to leave in a committed relationship,” Vassos explained.

Vassos also knew what she wanted to avoid. “I didn’t want to go through all of this and be at the same place I was when I came to the mansion.”

What Vassos hoped to find among her group of “The Golden Bachelorette” suitors was “somebody I saw a future with and that we wanted to see how it works in the real world outside the ‘Bachelor’ bubble.”

Joan Vassos Teased Her Journey Was ‘Joyful’ & ‘Exhausting’

At this stage, Vassos kept specifics regarding the end of her season under wraps. She told People, however, “the final result was exactly what it was supposed to be.”

Vassos revealed, “The journey was wonderful for me, and I ended up being exactly where I think I should be. I learned so much about myself.”

She explained she learned a lot about herself. “The journey was very revealing and it was joyful, it was exhausting.”

In addition, Vassos admitted, “I can’t imagine my life now without having gone through this. I am such a happier person at the end of this journey than I was before I went on it.”

Bachelor Nation fans are ready to watch Vassos look for love again.

“Go Joan looking forward to [seeing] you on the golden bachelor. You are amazing,” one fan shared on “The Golden Bachelorette” Instagram page.

Another enthusiastic fan wrote, “So excited to watch your journey! It’s going to be fabulous! Can’t wait to see your fashion! And watch your adventures!!”

“I pray your ending is better than the Golden Bachelor season was,” added another fan.

Bachelor Nation first met Vassos when she joined the cast of Gerry Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor.” She left the show shortly after filming began, People noted, because she felt she needed to return home.

Her daughter had recently had a baby and was struggling, Vassos explained at the time. Her farewell with Turner was emotional, as they had both felt a connection between them.

Turner went on to choose Theresa Nist. As Us Weekly shared, Nist and Turner got engaged. “The Golden Bachelor” couple decided they didn’t want to wait to get married, so they wed in a televised ceremony on January 4.

Unfortunately, Turner and Nist announced in April via “Good Morning America” that they were divorcing. Their geographical challenges were said to be at the center of their decision to go their separate ways.

Viewers can tune into Vassos’ journey as “The Golden Bachelorette” beginning on September 18 to see if she has found a relationship she can make go the distance.