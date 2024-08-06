Joan Vassos Returns to Social Media As ABC Teases, ‘Love Never Ages’

Bachelor Nation fans are one step closer to seeing the first season of “The Golden Bachelorette” starring Joan Vassos.

ABC has released the tagline for Vassos’ season, and the leading lady herself is back on social media. Her return to Instagram indicates filming is done, although spoilers regarding her final pick are not available, yet.

The new image was shared on Instagram, as well. About an hour after the post went live, Vassos commented on it.

“Can’t wait to share my golden journey with everyone,” she wrote.

Joan Vassos Is Golden Leading Into the Premiere

On August 5, Us Weekly debuted a new poster for Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” The photo shows Vassos dressed in gold, against a gold background, with gold rose petals falling around her. She also holds a gold rose in her hand.

“LOVE NEVER AGES,” reads the tagline on the graphic.

Fans first met Vassos when she was a contestant on “The Golden Bachelor” with Gerry Turner. The two seemed to have a connection, but their journey was cut short.

As Us Weekly noted, Vassos left filming of “The Golden Bachelor” after learning her daughter was struggling after giving birth. Fans rallied to see her return, but instead, ABC eventually named her “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Vassos Has Returned Home to Her Family After Filming

On August 4, Vassos commented on an ABC Instagram post about her upcoming season. “The Golden Bachelorette” star wrote, “So happy to be back home with my family. 🥰 September 18th here we come! 🌹✨”

That particular Instagram post was shared by ABC on July 29, even though Vassos is just now seeing it. The post included a video clip recorded before Vassos started filming.

The clip included Vassos’ kids, her mother, and her former mother-in-law. She teasingly cautioned her kids she’d probably be kissing a lot of guys on her season. The response flustered both her son and her daughter a bit.

As the family sat down for dinner together, Vassos shared, “I’m not here to replace Dad. I just want our family to be whole again.”

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spreads the Message ‘It’s not too Late’ to Find Love Again

Vassos hyped her season via her Instagram stories, too. “Home sweet home,” she wrote when sharing the poster for her season. She added, “Can’t wait to share my journey with everyone soon!”

In her second Instagram story, Vassos shared an Instagram post from “The Golden Bachelorette” host Jesse Palmer. “It’s been a long time coming,” she teased. She noted the show premieres on September 18 on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu.

A third post shared a glimpse of her spending time with her grandson. She captioned the post, “My favorite thing in the world is my family.”

The video was originally posted on “The Golden Bachelorette” Instagram page on August 1. The clip showed Vassos talking with her grandson, Boomer.

The pair noted that he calls her “JoJo,” but he revealed he’s known her name was Joan. Boomer asked her what she wanted the world to know about her.

Vassos shared that the show was about more than just trying to find a boyfriend. She said, “It’s really about, like, everybody my age that doesn’t have somebody special in their life that it’s not too late!”