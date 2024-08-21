‘Golden Bachelorette’ Star Receiving Inappropriate Photos Online

Prior to Joan Vassos‘ season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” she received numerous messages on social media — including some that were inappropriate.

“I had a hard time navigating that process. On a dating app, they’re kind of vetted and you can see a profile. [With DMs], they’re just total strangers messaging you,” she told EW in an interview that was published on August 14.

“I didn’t really respond to those much. Or I would have little conversations and say, ‘Thank you, you’re so flattering,’ or whatever. But none of them seemed to be anything that would really work out,” she continued.

And while some of the messages were nice, some of them were “weird,” Vassos said.

“I got dick pics,” she admitted. “And I got people with foot fetishes. They wanted me to send them pictures of my feet and would pay me for it. One person offered to buy all the shoes that I wore on Golden Bachelor. It was scary. My kids were like, ‘Give me your phone, mom. We’re blocking all this,'” she added.

Vassos rose to reality television fame on Gerry Turner‘s season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Her season of “The Golden Bachelorette” will premiere on Wednesday, September 18.

Joan Vassos Wants to Meet a ‘Gentleman’

Men sending inappropriate photos or messages to Vassos didn’t get very far. As she reveals in a promo for her season of the hit ABC dating show, she’s “very picky about a man being a gentleman.”

She also wants “somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”

Vassos’ first husband, John, died in January 2021 from pancreatic cancer. The two had been married for more than 30 years. At the end of her “Golden Bachelorette” promo, she thanks her family for their “support” and lets her kids know that her goal isn’t to replace their father.

“I’m not here to replace Dad, I just want our family to be whole again. So, let’s cheers: cheers to a great adventure,” she says.

Joan Vassos Won’t Relocate Even if She Finds the Second Love of Her Life

Vassos opened herself up to the process of finding love on television, but that doesn’t mean that she was going to change her values. She is extremely close to her family, which is the reason that she and Turner didn’t end up working out; she left the show early after her daughter had a medical situation after giving birth.

In an interview with CNN, Vassos said that she will not move out of state to be with someone.

“I’ll never leave my family,” she bluntly stated. “They are the most important people in the world to me obviously. And I would expect that to be the same for the person that I end up with because family is so important to me, that would have to be a key part of their personality,” she told the outlet.

“You have to be willing to … travel and be with that person and maybe spend a couple of months or a couple of weeks at a time. And then maybe eventually, you figure out a destination that would work for you and your families or have another house where everybody gets together,” she added.

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Returns to Instagram With Message for Fans