Joan Vassos ‘Fell in Love Quickly’ on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” starring Joan Vassos introduced viewers to her group of suitors during the September 18 premiere. Viewers fell in love with many of the men looking for another chance at love, and it seems Vassos did too.

During the September 23 episode of former “Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast, Vassos opened up about her journey as “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Joan Vassos Gushed Over Her Men

During her time on Tartick’s “Trading Spaces” podcast, Vassos revealed “I fell in love quickly” during filming. She added, “I honestly fell in love with a lot of people. To be truly honest with you, I formed connections with most of these men.”

She continued, “I formed amazing friendships, and I feel like we had left there knowing each other so deeply. So I fell in love with probably 24 men.” As Entertainment Weekly noted, Vassos’ cast of potential suitors consisted of 24 men.

“To be truly honest with you, I formed connections with most of these men,” Vassos told Tartick. She admitted, “You know, there’s a thing about older men when they’re vulnerable, and you just want to take care of them.”

Ultimately, Vassos noted, she had a great group of men on her cast and felt it was a “privilege that I got to be with them.”

While Vassos wouldn’t reveal specifics regarding how her season ended, she teased, “I left the show exactly where I think I need to be.” She noted, “You know, Life has a way of unfolding the way it’s supposed to, and I believe that this really did.”

Vassos Appreciated Everybody’s Vulnerability

Vassos also revealed that all four of her final guys, each of whom received a hometown date, were “guys that I liked upfront.”

She explained that none of her final four men caught her attention because of any epic introductions.

In fact, Vassos noted that one gentleman was especially nervous as he introduced himself to her. While he may not have pulled off exactly the introduction he planned, his nervousness, “made me like him even more.”

Looking back, Vassos doesn’t see any red flags among her suitors she wished she had picked up on while filming. She acknowledged there were “maybe some pink flags that I could have seen.”

Despite that, she said, “In general, 99 percent of my interactions were completely genuine and heartfelt.” Vassos added, “The guys were vulnerable, and they spoke from their heart, and I feel like I really got to know the real men.”

Throughout her time getting to know the men, Vassos said she “asked some really hard questions” and listened closely to everybody’s stories about their lives.

In her opinion, Vassos felt confident “Nobody made up stuff, nobody hid things, everybody was really vulnerable.”

She noted that “The Golden Bachelorette” viewers will get to know the men much better than what fans experienced with “The Golden Bachelor.”

The episodes for her season are slated to be 90 minutes long each week. That is an increase from Gerry Turner’s “The Golden Bachelor” season where the episodes were an hour long.