‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Men Revealed: Who Are Joan Vassos’ Suitors?

Joan Vassos will lead the first season of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” when it debuts in the fall. Filming has wrapped, and now the network has revealed the men hoping to find love with Vassos.

Some people had been rooting for one man in particular to join the cast of “The Golden Bachelorette,” and hopeful fans will be thrilled to find he was cast.

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Cast Kelsey Anderson’s Dad Mark

On August 13, People shared the inaugural cast of men for “The Golden Bachelorette.” A total of 24 men will meet Vassos, the media outlet shared.

One contestant of note is Mark Anderson. Bachelor Nation first met him during “The Bachelor” hometown date for Kelsey Anderson during Joey Graziadei’s season.

“The Bachelor” fans fell in love with Mark, and now viewers will see if Vassos falls in love with him, too.

“Mark is ready for love after loss…Mark is excited about this chance to find love again,” People quotes of “The Golden Bachelorette” contestant.

Before filming, Vassos talked to ET Online about the possibility of Mark joining “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“I don’t doubt that we could have maybe a little spark. I’m hoping so. I’m going to be happy if he steps out of the limousine,” she shared.

Joan Vassos Has a Wide Range of Men to Choose From

As People noted, Vassos is 61 years old. She first appeared on Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” in 2023. She says she’s “picky about a man being a gentleman.”

Vassos also wants “Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”

The men cast for “The Golden Bachelorette” range in age from 57 to 69. Mark is 57 and is the only cast member younger than 60.

“The Golden Bachelorette” cast of suitors includes a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California named Bob, a rancher named David from Austin, Texas, and Guy, an emergency room doctor from Reno, Nevada.

The cast includes both retired and actively working gentlemen. They come from all over the country, too.

Thomas is a fire department chief from New York City, New York, and Pascal is a salon owner based in Chicago, Illinois.

Several of “The Golden Bachelorette” men live in California. There’s also Pascal, a retired United Nations agency director living in Cambridge, Maryland.

Vassos was a school administrator and lives in Maryland, notes CBS News Baltimore.

Her former husband died two years before she applied for “The Golden Bachelor.” She has four adult children along with two grandkids.

Fans Are Excited for ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

Bachelor Nation fans are excited about “The Golden Bachelorette” cast.

In “The Bachelor” subreddit, one excited fan wrote, “Charming, handsome, can articulate their feelings, sense of humor, and realistic – bring on the Golden Bachelorette. I need a palate cleanser after this current season!”

“A Kelsey and Joey/Mark and Joan televised double wedding would be somethin’,” joked another Redditor.

Someone else declared, “These men having more personality than the ones from Jen’s season.”

An Instagram user gushed, “Wow, what a great bunch of guys! This will be fun to watch!”

Another wrote, “I already love these guys. This is gonna be good!!”