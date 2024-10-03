Joan Vassos on Getting a Prenup: Focus Is on ‘Protecting My Children’

Joan Vassos hopes to find love again as “The Golden Bachelorette,” but she is taking a pragmatic approach to the situation. She recently addressed the idea of getting a prenuptial agreement with a theoretical final pick before getting married, and she was pretty clear in her thoughts.

Vassos appeared on the September 23 episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast and said getting a prenup in her situation would likely be wise.

Joan Vassos Is Firm on Ensuring What She Has Goes to Her Kids

Vassos told Tartick, “I think I believe in a prenup, not because I don’t think that a marriage is gonna last, like, it’s not a statement about marriage.”

She continued, “But I will always, always, always be in a mode to protect my children. And I want my assets to go to my kids.”

“They lost their father, they’ve already had enough loss,” Vassos shared. She added, “I want to make sure that they have what’s left of what I have.”

Vassos and her late husband John raised four children together. They are now all adults, and she also has some grandchildren, too.

She shared, “So it’s all about not a statement about marriage, but about protecting my children.”

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Star Knows What She Wants

During Vassos’ appearance on Tartick’s podcast, she also discussed her expectations for any relationship she had once filming “The Golden Bachelorette” ended.

She acknowledged the failure of “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in making their marriage last. Vassos believed the failure of their relationship came down to geography.

“I look at why their relationship ended, and it was because of basically geography,” Vassos explained. She noted she did see Turner and Nist fall in love.

She shared, “I think it fell apart, at least in my opinion, it was because of the geography, no one could figure out how to move.”

Vassos noted, “I have a completely different view about that issue in forming a relationship.” She added, “It’s my opinion, I’m never moving, or at least no time soon.”

She added, “I have multi-generational responsibilities, and I have a mom and a mother-in-law who are still alive. I have kids and I have grandchildren, and I don’t want to leave them.”

In Vassos’ opinion, any man she chooses needs to be flexible. “Our lives can be running parallel, and I can go visit him, and he can come visit me, and we can spend lots of time together,” she shared.

Vassos continued, “It doesn’t have to require somebody giving up something so big as their life that they spent a lot of time building.”

“Maybe one day, and hopefully one day, you’ll merge and you’ll be able to live together full-time,” Vassos added. She believes, however, “That shouldn’t be a requirement at this age.”

She said she talked about this vision extensively with her suitors. Vassos explained she wanted to ensure she ended up with someone with the resources to proceed that way.

Vassos indicated she was open with her men in telling them, “You need to know what my parameters are, and if that’s a red flag for you, you should not accept a rose.”