Joan Vassos Says She Tried to Return to the ‘Golden Bachelor’

Many fans were hoping that Joan Vassos would return to the “Golden Bachelor” and Gerry Turner. However, at least through the “Women Tell All” special, she has not, but she has now revealed she tried to return to the show.

In fact, producers even had the plane booked, according to an interview Vassos gave with the Wrap.

Vassos left the show suddenly after a positive date night with “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner. She explained to Turner that her daughter, who was struggling after just having a baby, needed her, and she needed to focus on being a mom. Turner said he understood, but he was clearly emotionally upset about the idea of Vassos leaving and so were many fans, who thought she was a favorite to win the final rose.

Throughout the season, on Facebook groups about the “Golden Bachelor,” fans have expressed a desire to see Vassos make a sudden return now that Turner has chosen Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima as his final two heading into overnight dates in Costa Rica.

However, in the interview with the Wrap, Vassos revealed that she almost returned, but her reappearance was scrapped.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joan Vassos Revealed in an Interview That the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Producers Asked If She Wanted ‘to Come Back’

In the interview with The Wrap, Vassos said she left the show because of her daughter’s mental health concerns post-childbirth. “I got home, and my plan was to give [my daughter] some care — I needed to get her some mental health care,” she told The Wrap.

Vassos revealed to The Wrap that the “Golden Bachelor” producers asked if she wanted to come back to the show. “I was in the process of doing that, and I was approached and they said, ‘Do you want to come back?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to come back, let me see how I’m doing with my daughter,'” Vassos told The Wrap.

According to Vassos, the producers had even booked her flight for her return, when her daughter’s struggles returned, so she didn’t come back.

“I was going to come back, maybe four or five days after I left,” Vassos said to The Wrap. “And then my daughter wasn’t good again. We just hadn’t made it far enough — I hadn’t gotten her a doctor yet; I had calls in but it just couldn’t unfold quick enough.”

Joan Vassos Said on the ‘Women Tell All’ Episode That She Thought She Had a ‘Good Chance’ of Being Turner’s Pick

On the Women Tell All episode, Vassos clearly had some regret about not coming back to the show. She said on that episode that she felt she had a connection with Turner.

“I look at the journey that I left, and it was abrupt and I feel like I had unfinished business and I didn’t see all that about Gerry at the end there and him crying like that, and I feel really bad that I did that to him,” she said during the episode, in which she was briefly reunited with Turner.

Vassos said she thought it was possible she and Turner would have worked out: “I think we had a good chance. Gerry helped make me feel visible because he looked at me, he cared about saying and he wanted to get to know me,” she said on the Women Tell All.

