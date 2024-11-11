‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos Reveals Her Biggest ‘Crush’: Report

“Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos revealed her top celebrity crushes in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

According to Vassos, speaking in the video interview, she likes Rob Lowe and Kevin Costner the most. But Vassos spent most of the interview clip gushing about Lowe. They’re the same generation; Lowe is 60 years old. Vassos, the first “Golden Bachelorette” in history, is 61. Costner is 69-years-old.

“Rob Lowe is to this day the most beautiful man in the world,” Vassos told ET in the clip, which is making the rounds on Facebook. “He and Kevin Costner are my huge crushes.”

She added, “He’s such a celebrity crush.”

Rob Lowe Was Asked What Advice He Has for Joan Vassos

Entertainment Tonight then played Vassos a clip showing Lowe speaking about her, much to her obvious pleasure.

“The new bachelorette, her name is Joan. She told me of course Rob Lowe is her celebrity crush. Any advice for Joan?” the ET reported asked Lowe at any event.

“Somebody that makes you laugh. That answer is not only true; it’s also very safe,” Lowe responded.

“I can’t believe Rob Lowe actually like had something to say about me. He’s probably like, ‘Joan who?'” Vassos told ET.

Joan Vassos Has a Big Decision to Make Between the Final 2 Contestants

Vassos made the comments on the heels of the departure from the show of one of the contestants. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers from the overnight dates episode, although there will be no spoilers for the show’s finale.

On the overnight dates episode, contestant Pascal Ibgui, the Illinois salon owner who is originally from France, voluntarily left the show, telling Vassos that he just did not feel the “spark” needed to have a successful relationship with her. He said he cared about her, but more as a friend.

Ibgui also revealed that he had been recently engaged, a relationship that broke off, and he said he had been very much in love with that woman. He also explained that he had a tough childhood that made it difficult for him to show vulnerabilities, and he was freaked out by a traditional commitment ceremony with Vassos on the beach.

That leaves two remaining contestants, Kansan Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert, an ER doctor.

It’s unclear whether Ibgui is in the running to be the next “Golden Bachelor.” During the “Men Tell All” episode, contestant Jonathan Rone revealed that he is in a relationship, which will likely dash any fan hopes that he could get that role. He subsequently shared a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram.

“One Tree Hill’ Star Barbara Alyn Woods was spotted dancing with contestant Mark Anderson in a video she posted to her TikTok page, which means he probably won’t be the “Golden Bachelor” either. There is fan support for Charles Ling, although former Bachelor Nick Viall recently opined on his podcast that, while he likes Ling, he isn’t sure that Ling would be able to carry an entire season-long show. Other contestants – or someone completely new – could also be in the running, say Chapple or Gansert, whichever man Vassos doesn’t pick.