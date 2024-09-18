‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Spoilers Reveal Joan Vassos Finds Love: Report

Joan Vassos’ journey as the first lead for “The Golden Bachelorette” begins airing on ABC on September 18. Ahead of the premiere, spoilers regarding her final pick have emerged.

Does Vassos find love as “The Golden Bachelorette”?

Joan Vassos Picks Guy Gansert According to Reality Steve

On August 27, podcaster and blogger Reality Steve shared “The Golden Bachelorette” spoilers on Vassos’ season. He revealed her hometown date recipients on his Instagram page, along with the identity of the man he says received her final rose.

Reality Steve reported that the four men Vassos had hometown dates with were Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, Jordan Heller, and Pascal Ibgui.

He shared that Vassos eliminated Heller, 61, after their hometown date. She then eliminated Chapple, 60, at the point of the overnight Fantasy Suite dates.

Vassos kept Ibgui, 69, and Gansert, 66, until the end. Reality Steve revealed that he heard that at that point, Ibgui eliminated himself. Apparently, Ibgui decided he wasn’t in love with Vassos and felt it best that he leave.

Vassos chose Gansert, Reality Steve reported. However, he added, “I do not know if they got engaged or not.”

Bachelor Nation fans seem eager to watch Vassos’ journey as “The Golden Bachelorette.” After Reality Steve revealed Vassos’ final rose spoilers, fans shared their take.

“He looks like him and Joan would look cute together,” one Instagram comment read.

Another comment read, “These men are 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Spoiler or no spoiler I can’t wait to watch,” added another fan.

“Guy was my first choice when they showed them all, 😍” wrote someone else.

Gansert Is a Physician From Reno, Nevada

During his August 27 “Reality Roundup” podcast, Reality Steve shared additional insight into his “Golden Bachelorette” spoilers.

Reality Steve noted that Vassos didn’t choose Gansert as a backup pick or second choice. While her final two were Gansert and Ibgui, and Ibgui eliminated himself, Vassos was seemingly already set on choosing Gansert.

He also pointed out that the pair’s relationship will be long-distance, as Vassos lives in Maryland and Gansert lives in Nevada. As she explained to Us Weekly Vassos is not open to moving away from her kids and grandkids in Maryland.

As for Gansert, Reality Steve noted, “He’s got kids. His wife is or was in or maybe she still is very heavily involved in politics in Nevada.” That suggested, to Reality Steve, that Gansert may not be open to leaving Nevada, either.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, Gansert’s ex-wife is Heidi Gansert. She served in the Nevada Senate but decided in 2023 she would not pursue reelection.

The Nevada Independent reported in August 2023 that Heidi had been involved in Nevada politics for nearly 20 years. She was the Republication Senate Minority Leader and began serving as a state senator in 2016.

Guy and Heidi have four grown children, and one of their daughters was expecting their first grandchild in 2023. The former couple had two sons and two daughters, according to an Instagram post of his.

According to Guy’s LinkedIn page, he is a physician who has spent his career working in Reno, Nevada. Much of his time as an emergency physician was spent at the Renown Regional Medical Center, where he was chief of staff for some time.

More recently, his LinkedIn page revealed, that Guy has worked at Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians, which has been renamed Western Emergency Physicians.