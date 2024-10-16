Joan Vassos Determines Her Hometown Date Recipients: Who Is Eliminated?

Episode 5 of “The Golden Bachelorette” airs on Wednesday, October 16, and Joan Vassos has difficult eliminations to navigate. Heading into the episode, Vassos has seven men remaining.

After this next round of dates, Vassos will eliminate three men and determine her four hometown date recipients.

Joan Vassos Has 3 Dates During Episode 5

According to ABC’s press release for the October 16 episode of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Vassos faces tough decisions. “With hometown visits looming, Joan and her men head into another exciting and crucial week of dates,” ABC teased.

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelorette” spoilers indicate that Vassos and one of her suitors will go on a scenic helicopter ride. This is deemed a “make-or-break” date, so it could be that this outing is with one of the men she’s feeling uncertain about.

A group date during episode 5 has Vassos and some of her men bowling, and “feelings continue to intensify.” An additional individual date allows Vassos and one man to relax together on a luxurious yacht.

A preview for “The Golden Bachelorette” shared on the show’s Instagram page provided a glimpse into the bowling group date. Vassos mentions it’s her “last ever” group date, and it appears she has five men joining her for the outing.

The sneak peek shows Chock Chapple, Guy Gansert, Jonathan Rone, Pascal Ibgui, and Jordan Heller with Vassos at the bowling alley. Chapple snags some cozy moments with Vassos throughout the date, and both Gansert and Rone note how well he positioned himself.

Mark Anderson & Keith Gordon Won’t Get Hometown Dates

The group date including Chapple, Heller, Gansert, Rone, and Ibgui indicates the two individual dates went to Mark Anderson and Keith Gordon.

“The Golden Bachelorette” preview for the season showed a brief snippet of Vassos with Anderson on a yacht, which seems to be the date coming in episode 5. That would indicate Gordon gets the helicopter date.

At some point, the preview teases that Vassos says, “I love you, Mark.” He seems to have fallen for her, too.

However, based on “The Golden Bachelorette” spoilers from Reality Steve, Vassos eliminates Anderson and leaves him without a hometown date.

Reality Steve shared hometown date spoilers via Instagram on September 18. According to his spoilers, Vassos eliminated Anderson, Gordon, and Rone at this stage of her journey.

“The Golden Bachelorette” spoilers from Reality Steve indicate Heller, Ibgui, Chapple, and Gansert introduce Vassos to their families during the upcoming hometown dates.

Sometimes episodes end with a cliffhanger ahead of a rose ceremony. For episode 5 of “The Golden Bachelorette,” it sounds like that won’t be the case this time.

A post shared on the show’s Instagram page on October 16 teases, “Tomorrow’s rose ceremony is almost as serious as this dress.” That indicates that at the very least, viewers will see the beginning of the rose ceremony, if not all of it.

Many fans have picked their favorites and are eager to see if Vassos finds love.

One Instagram user commented, “😮😮 I hope Mark gets a rose 🌹 tomorrow!”

“I hope she…chooses Chock. They compliment each other so well,” another Instagram user wrote.

“I don’t think I can [bear] to watch! I’ll cry. Love all the men,” someone else added.

“Chock is very much falling in love with her the fact that he came back after losing his mom just says how much he loves and cares for her,” read a response on another Instagram post.