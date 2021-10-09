Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Enjoy Their Very First Post-‘Paradise’ Date

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are enjoying life after “Bachelor in Paradise,” and can finally step out together in public — officially — now that the season ended. Joe and Serena were one of three couples who became engaged on the finale of the show, and have been spending the past several weeks out of the public eye in an effort not to spoil the finale.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, just two days after the finale aired, Joe and Serena shared photos and videos from their first official date night out on the town. The duo, believed to be in Toronto at the present time, according to BlogTO, went out for drinks with some friends, according to their respective posts on their Instagram Stories.

Before heading out the door, the newly engaged couple posed for a photo in the bathroom of what appeared to be a hotel room. “Date night #1,” Serena captioned the shot, which Joe snapped with a cell phone in the mirror. Serena held on to Joe’s forearm and the two cuddled up for the super cute shot.

Serena then reshared a video that was first uploaded by a friend. The video showed Serena and Joe doing a shot. “Happy couple!!” the video’s caption read.

Meanwhile, Joe shared a video of him and Serena doing a shot from a different angle. While it’s unclear exactly what he said, it sounds like he was trying to convey that this wasn’t their first time doing shots together.

Joe and Serena appear to be really happy together — and they are excited for plenty more “firsts” now that they are officially official.

Joe & Serena Are Already Thinking About Living Together

Joe and Serena have been splitting their time between Joe’s home city of Chicago and Serena’s home city of Toronto, but plan on moving in together soon. However, the two haven’t actually decided where they will move.

“We’re on the same page about where we want to live, how we want to do it. Right now we’re going back and forth from Chicago and Toronto, and then we plan on moving in together in the spring. That will either be Chicago, Toronto, or potentially New York. But we will be on the East Coast,” Joe told E! News on October 6, 2021.

Joe pointed out that a move to the Big Apple would be convenient for both he and Serena as they would both be about an hour flight from their respective families.

Joe & Serena Revealed Their Biggest Relationship Issue so Far

As Joe and Serena continue to get to know one another, there are things that have come up after “Paradise.”

“I think what it comes down to is, in Paradise, as much as you’re not in an apartment living together, you’re basically living together. I mean, we would spend 20 hours a day straight with each other sometimes. First thing in the morning, right until we’d go to bed. So, yes, we’re constantly learning about each other, but I wouldn’t say there were any surprises that I was like, ‘Whoa, I had no idea you were like this.’ Which I think is a good thing because it means we obviously talked a lot,” Serena told Glamour in a post-show interview.

“I think I snore when I sleep on my back,” Joe added. “Yeah, he does. He snores when he sleeps on his back,” Serena said. “And Serena steals all the covers. I think that’s our biggest issue,” Joe said, jokingly.

READ NEXT: Becca Kufrin Just Publicly Apologized to Thomas Jacobs