Here’s What’s Going on With Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged on the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and the two haven’t looked back since.

Since leaving Mexico, Joe and Serena have been traveling to see one another, spending time in Joe’s home city of Chicago, and Serena’s home city of Toronto. The two have also spent some time in New York City, which may be the place they end up moving together, as it is close to their families, but also a neutral ground for them to really put down some roots.

The happy twosome attended the People’s Choice Awards on December 7, 2021, and made their very first official blue carpet appearance. During their time on the red carpet, the pair stopped to talk about their relationship and they shared how things are going for them now that they aren’t filming a television show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe & Serena Are Enjoying the Honeymoon Phase & Will Be Moving in Together Soon

Sparks were flying between Joe and Serena on a hot beach with no air conditioning, and the two have managed to keep the flames hot back home in the colder temps of winter 2021. “To be honest, I don’t think we’re ever gonna get out of the honeymoon phase,” Joe told Us Weekly about his relationship.

Joe and Serena were very loved up as they posed for photos before heading into the venue. “We’re really riding the honeymoon phase long and hard right now. And it’s going really good,” Serena said, echoing Joe’s feelings.

Plenty of “Bachelor” franchise fans have had their doubts about Joe and Serena, mainly because of their 11-year age difference, but these two seem to be stronger than ever.

“We’re moving in together soon and, I mean, everything couldn’t be going any better,” Joe told Us Weekly. The couple has previously revealed that they will be moving in together in the spring of 2022.

Wedding Planning Will Come in Time

Joe and Serena are really taking things one day at a time — and that really seems to be working for them. Although they are engaged to be married, they don’t seem to be in any kind of rush to start planning their wedding. Of course, given the fragile nature of the relationships that come out of “Bachelor” franchise shows, this is probably a good idea.

And while Serena may only be 24-years-old, she seems very mature, and she’s really into seeing how things play out before making any crazy moves (even though she did get engaged on a television show).

“As for everyone asking about the wedding…the first step for us is moving in together. Wedding planning will come after that,” Serena wrote when answering a fan question on her Instagram Stories in November 2021.

It is unknown if Joe and Serena have privately discussed any aspects of their wedding, or if they have even decided on a location, but it’s clear that they are living in the moment — and loving every minute of it. Will this “Bachelor in Paradise” couple make it? Only time will tell.

READ NEXT: Dean Unglert Completely Changed His Look & Fans Can’t Get Over it