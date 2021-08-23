Why Did Grocery Store Joe Amabile & Kendall Long Break up?

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long met on the last season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Although the two left Mexico separately, they rekindled their love off the show, and started dating in the real world.

Shortly thereafter, Joe moved from his home city of Chicago, Illinois, out to Los Angeles, California, to give his relationship with Kendall a real go, according to Us Weekly, but things didn’t work out and the two broke things off in January 2020.

So, why did Joe and Kendall ultimately split? According to a statement that they released at the time, Joe preferred to live in Chicago — but Kendall wanted to stay in Los Angeles.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship,” the couple’s joint statement read, according to People magazine.

Joe is currently on the new season of “Paradise,” and is hoping to find love again. Kendall is slated to join the season at a later date.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe Hoped That Kendall Would Change Her Mind About Living in Chicago

Several months after his split from Kendall, Joe opened up about the failed relationship on the December 11, 2020, episode of Click Bait With Bachelor Nation.

“I never really talked about our breakup and our past relationship and I don’t want to get too deep into it, but Kendall had expressed to me that she would never want to live in Chicago. She just wouldn’t — she loves L.A., she doesn’t want to leave L.A., that’s her thing,” Joe explained, according to People.

“She did express at the beginning of our relationship she would never want to do it. In my head, I thought maybe that would change as time moved on, but she just would never want to live in Chicago.,” he said, adding, “The way I looked at it was, ‘What am I doing in L.A.?’ At the time, there wasn’t much for me to do there. I didn’t want to be the guy that was on a reality show just living off of, ‘Oh I was on ‘The Bachelor ‘a year ago, look at me, yay!’ I needed something else,” he explained.

Kendall Previously Revealed That She Thought She Was Going to Marry Joe

Despite knowing that Joe wanted to live — and potentially raise a family — in Chicago, Kendall was convinced that things were going really well for them in LA, so much so, that she felt sort of blindsided by their split.

“I did not see it coming. Every relationship has issues, but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in,” Kendall said on her Down to Date podcast back in February 2020 (via People).

“Ultimately what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better life in Chicago. He also missed his friends and family,” she said, later adding, “I thought Joe and I were going to literally be married. If anyone knows me, I’m not the person that plans my wedding and I was literally doing that with Joe.”

As for what’s going to happen on “Paradise,” only time will tell. However, Kendall did previously say that she wouldn’t go on the show — and she wouldn’t want Joe to find love on the show either — not because she doesn’t want him to be happy, but because she didn’t want to have to watch it happen on television — or right in front of her.

