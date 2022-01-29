Joe Amabile Gives an Update on His Relationship With Serena Pitt

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt met on “Bachelor in Paradise” over the summer in 2021, and got engaged on the show’s finale. Since returning home from Mexico, the two have been splitting their time between their respective home cities; Joe is in Chicago while Serena is in Toronto.

Joe and Serena are still trying to figure out where they want to live full-time, and Joe gave fans an update on how those decisions are coming along during the January 27, 2022, episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

While chatting about Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian’s recent split, Joe’s podcast co-star Natasha Parker talked about “how hard it is integrating both lives” when two people meet in such a manner — on a reality television show — and live in two very different places.

Both people have their family and friends, and their jobs to think about and one person is forced to leave all of that behind in order to start something new with the person they’ve fallen in love with. It’s not easy for everyone — and Joe and Serena are still trying to figure it out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joe & Serena Don’t Have any Immediate Plans to Move in Together

Joe said that working remotely has really made things go easier for him and Serena. “We are…an hour away,” Joe said, calling the travel back-and-forth “very, very simple.” He also said that to get into Canada, the country requires a negative PCR test, but outside of the COVID-19 protocols, he and Serena aren’t finding it too challenging to travel to see each other.

“Like I said, we’re still considering New York,” Joe added, as both feel as though they could start their lives together in the Big Apple without too much of a shift in their respective day-to-days. Moreover, New York City is very close to Chicago and to Toronto, so they can both fly home fairly easily.

Joe and Serena are splitting time with their respective families, and it’s going really well.

“If I can give any advice…I think, you know, if you do get engaged on the show, you’re moving very fast, you just skip 25 steps, but there is nothing wrong, once you get back home, to go back those 20 steps and really just take your time, and just take it slow,” Joe said.

Joe & Serena Are Taking Things Slow

The last time Joe fell in love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” things didn’t go as planned. He ended up dating Kendall Long for almost two years, but the two ultimately went their separate ways.

According to Us Weekly, Joe moved from Chicago to Los Angeles to give his relationship with Kendall a real go, but he ended up missing Chicago. If he was going to have a family of his own, he wanted to be close to his own family — but Kendall wasn’t willing to move to Los Angeles.

This time around, however, Joe and Serena seem dedicated to figuring out what will work best for both of them. They are taking things one step at a time, and so far, so good.

“It’s great that Joe and Serena manage to make a LDR work. I do wonder how Serena will work out the visa stuff though. As someone who also was in a US-Canada LDR, figuring out the visa stuff was a huge headache,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the podcast.

“Does anyone have thoughts on Joe being willing to relocate to New York? maybe it’s closer to Chicago so it’s not as big of a deal as moving to LA. But still made me a little sad for Kendall,” someone else wrote.

