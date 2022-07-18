Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Show off Their NYC Apartment

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt opened up their home to fans. The popular “Bachelor in Paradise” couple got engaged on the season 7 finale of the ABC reality show in 2021, but only recently moved in together this spring.

Pitt is from Toronto, Canada, while Amabile is from Chicago but the two recently moved into their first place together in New York City.

“We wanted something a little more low-key in New York,” Amabile told Us Weekly of the neutral move to the Big Apple. “We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. …So to find somewhere mutual that we both are still close to our families and wanna be, that’s how we came up with that.”

But while they’ve been moved in for a little while now, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars are just now showing fans their new digs.

Joe & Serena Shared Photos & Videos of Their Apartment Makeover

In separate posts to Instagram, Joe and Serena gave their followers a peek at their Big Apple abode.

“We can FINALLY share our apartment makeover with you all!! A huge thank you to [Alexandra Gater] and her team for this beautiful transformation!” Serena captioned a photo of the two sitting on a couch in their revamped living room.

Joe also posted a before and after video to his Instagram page which showed the small, dark space before it was transformed with lighter walls and furniture. A space in front of the TV featured a pair of matching burnt-orange chairs, and a desk by a wall had space-saving shelving over top of it.

Several fans reacted to the makeover in the comment section.

“So good, it’s got a good balance of both of you. Very nice glow up. Well done,” one fan wrote.

“Best apartment in all of nyc,” another wrote.

“Yep super expensive and they brought in a designer they scream dramatic! Imagine the future house,” another agreed.

Joe & Serena’s Designer Shared Complete Details of the Makeover

In addition to Joe and Serena’s pics and videos, their stylist, Alexandra Gater, shared major details on the transformation. In an Instagram post, Gater, who works out of Canada, revealed the Bachelor Nation couple asked her to make over their new apartment, so her team headed to New York to get to work. “It’s likely my favorite transformation yet,” she captioned her post. “Serena and Joe were a dream to work with.”

Gater also shared a YouTube video of the complete transformation from start to finish. In her post, Gater said she specializes in rental-friendly upgrades and DIY projects for people on a budget.

“Watch me transform the apartment into a bright and airy space outfitted with peel-and-stick molding, pops of color, and tons of cozy texture,” she wrote of Joe and Serena’s pad.

In the video, the couple’s new place is full of decorative accessories such as wall sconces, unique artwork, ornate mirrors, and decorative rugs.

You can see the full video below:

Play

I Made Over Bachelor In Paradise Couple Serena & Joe’s Apartment Sign up to Milanote for free with no time-limit: milanote.com/alexandragater0722 Hey guys! I'm Alexandra Gater and I show you how to do rental-friendly upgrades and DIY projects on a budget. New videos every Saturday! Today I'm making over Bachelor In Paradise couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile’s New York apartment. After getting engaged on season… 2022-07-16T15:00:11Z

