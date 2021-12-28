Here’s How Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Spent Their First Christmas Together

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt spent their first Christmas together – in Canada.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple, who got engaged on the season 7 finale of the ABC reality show last summer, headed to the bride-to-be’s hometown of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada just in time for Christmas.

Here’s what they did—and what special milestone they commemorated over the holidays.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Spent Christmas With Family

“Grocery Store” Joe shared a photo to Instagram as he posed with his Bachelor Nation fiancée in front of a holiday lights display in Canada.

“Us this Christmas,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum captioned the post.

While he didn’t tag the exact location of where they were posing, several fans noted in the comment section noted that the photo was taken at Butchart Gardens, which is a large floral display garden located near Victoria on Vancouver Island.

Serena’s family was also with the couple for the holiday outing.

“I lost my left glove for this photo,” wrote Serena’s sister, Talia Pitt, in the comment section.

“@taliapitt now I know what to get you next year,” Joe replied.

“We nearly lost grandpa on this excursion @serena_pitt @talia_pitt,” added another family member.

In addition to celebrating Christmas in Canada, Joe and Serena marked a major milestone on December 26. On his Instagram story, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star posted a video of a smiling Serena from his view as they sat by a cozy fireplace at a restaurant.

Joe noted that he was posting a “romantic six-month anniversary story” on his social media page. Serena also shared an update on her story.

“Joe and I celebrated our 6 month anniversary of being engaged last night and what an amazing 6 months it’s been,” she wrote.

She also shared a photo of the gin and tonic, mulled wine, and charcoal popcorn they enjoyed at the eatery as well as a shot of her fiancé chowing down on his dinner on their special night.

Serena & Joe Previously Revealed That They Would Split the Holidays Between Their Two Families

Joe lives in Chicago, while Serena is in Toronto, but ever since falling in love on “Bachelor in Paradise” in the summer of 2021, the two have been navigating a long-distance relationship.

Joe previously told Us Weekly that the couple will decide between Chicago, Toronto, or New York for a permanent move together once his lease is up next spring.

“We’re going to be with each other for the holidays,” he also said earlier this year.

In an interview with Bachelor Nation.com in November 2021, Serena revealed that the two planned to spend “Thanksgiving in Chicago with Joe’s family and then Christmas out in Victoria, B.C., with my mom’s family.”

In addition to spending time with each other’s families, Joe revealed that he was most excited for “eating, drinking, and shopping together.”

The lovebirds also teased that they would be exchanging Christmas gifts, and planned to make the most of their extended stay together.

“We want to make sure we spend quality time together, not just time together,” Joe said.

