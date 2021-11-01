Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Recreate Prom King & Queen Moment in a Creepy Way

“Grocery Store” Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt don’t want fans to forget that they’re ”Bachelor in Paradise” royalty.

The lovebirds were fan favorites on the ABC dating show and were so beloved that they were named “Prom King and Queen” at the show’s first-ever Paradise Prom. For Halloween, they used their “Paradise” prom as a theme.

After getting engaged on the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, Joe and Serena have adjusted to their new life as a couple in the real world. They recently told E! News that despite his roots in Chicago and hers in Toronto, they are on “the same page” about their future living situation, and could potentially decide on a location like New York as a compromise.

For their Halloween together as a couple, the two paid homage to their summertime love story at the Paradise prom, but they did it with a macabre twist.

Joe & Serena Posed as a Dead Prom King & Queen for Halloween

For their first Halloween together, Joe and Serena decided to poke fun at their “Paradise” prom night. On October 31, the couple posed poolside at a Halloween party with fake blood on their faces and in Serena’s case, on her neck. While the two appeared to be victims of a massacre, their glittery crowns and “prom” sashes were intact.

“On brand,” Joe wrote of the couple’s costume idea.

“Back from the dead,” Serena captioned another photo from the night.

Fans reacted to the post, with one writing, “You guys are the best dressed and so deserve it!! You will always be king and queen couple, and only wished the best!!!”

Other Bachelor in Paradise Stars Dressed in Couples’ Costumes

In addition to Joe and Serena, a few other successful post-“Paradise” couples coupled up for their costumes. Engaged pair Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch wore black leather to dress as movie couple Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from the hit musical “Grease.”

“Tan Danny & Latina Sandy.” Kenny captioned a pic of the pair.

“You’re the one that I want,” Mari added.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Becca Kufrin and her boyfriend Thomas Jacobs dressed as a bull and matador for their costume, and it sparked a reference to Thomas’ past questionable behavior on “The Bachelorette.” During Katie Thurston’s season of the rose-filled reality show, Thomas was considered a “villain” who wasn’t on the show for the “right reasons,” per CinemaBlend.

Thomas played on his bad boy reputation in the comment section to an Instagram post of Becca raising her red cape at him while dressed in their Halloween costumes. A bullish Thomas wrote, “Charging through all my red flags like.”

New couple Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb teamed up to play Shaggy and Scooby-Doo from the animated “Scooby-Doo” cartoon series. Abigail donned a dog head and a collared onesie to play the detective dog while Noah wore Shaggy’s signature light green t-shirt and brown pants.

“Ruh Roh Shaggy we are out of Scooby snacks,” Abigail captioned an Instagram post of the two. Noah replied, “Like Zoink scooby we gotta get outta here!”

READ NEXT: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Wedding Update