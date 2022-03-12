Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Have Huge Wedding & Moving News

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are making moves. The “Bachelor in Paradise” couple, who got engaged on the season 7 finale of the ABC reality show last summer, have been doing the long-distance thing for a while now. Joe lives in Chicago, while Serena is from Toronto, Canada.

The two toyed with the idea of living together in several different cities. On his “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast last fall, Joe noted that his lease in Chicago is up in April 2022. “We are either going to try to possibly try New York together or split time between Chicago and Toronto,” he said at the time.

Serena agreed that New York would be “a neutral space” where they would both have to sacrifice living in the same city as their families. “But Toronto and Chicago are both great cities,” she added. “We both don’t have kids at the moment. So it’s pretty easy with our lifestyles to travel back and forth.”

So what have they decided? Here’s what we know:

Joe Amabile Revealed Where He & Serena Pitt Will Live

Joe opened up about the couple’s future living situation in an interview with Us Weekly, and it turns out the duo will stay neutral in New York.

“We are going to New York next week and we are planning on signing a lease,” he told the outlet. “That’s the plan. I think [in] Brooklyn.”

“We wanted something a little more low-key in New York,” he explained. “We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. I think Serena’s literally been living out of a suitcase for eight months. So to find somewhere mutual that we both are still close to our families and wanna be, that’s how we came up with that.”

Joe Amabile Revealed When He Will Marry Serena Pitt

Joe and Serena were one of three couples who got engaged on “The Bachelor in Paradise” finale, which was filmed last summer in Mexico. While Maurissa Gunn and Riley ended their engagement in January, fellow engaged couple Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are still going strong. As for Joe and Serena, they have narrowed down a wedding year.

“Obviously the plan was to move in together [before wedding planning],” Joe told Us. “We are thinking about 2023. … I wouldn’t be shocked if near the end of 2023 [there] was a wedding.”

Based on comments that Serena made in the past, wedding planning could start a few months after the couple moves to New York. In October, she told Hollywood Life that once she moved in with her fiancé they would “start talking wedding plans a couple months after that, probably.”

At the time, they hadn’t yet nailed down the location of their first home together, but the New York move could affect where the two tie the knot.

“Maybe where we end up living might determine [where the wedding is], but we want to make sure all of our friends and family can be present,” the bride-to-be said at the time. “Finding a place to live together is first [priority], and then we’ll walk down the aisle eventually!”

