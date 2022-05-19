Was Joe Amabile Struggling Before He Proposed to Serena Pitt?

Joe Amabile became a Bachelor Nation fan favorite after appearing on “The Bachelorette.” Despite being sent home by Becca Kufrin on night one of her season, Amabile had staying power and became one of the most beloved guys in the franchise.

Lovingly called “Grocery Store Joe,” many fans really liked that Amabile was the real deal — just a regular guy with a big heart who was totally on the show for the right reasons; Amabile wanted to fall in love. He got a chance to find his happily ever after on “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018.

Amabile fell in love with Kendall Long and the two went on to have a relationship that many thought would end in marriage. The former couple split after two years, however, unable to agree on where to live.

A heartbroken Amabile took some time to heal but ended up giving Paradise another shot. Producers threw in a little bit of a twist, having Long also show up in Mexico, but Amabile was able to get the closure he needed and fell in love with Serena Pitt. The two got engaged on the finale of the show and are living together in New York City.

And while Long has also found love with someone else, she shared something interesting about her time on the beach with Amabile.

Long Didn’t Know Amabile Was Going to Propose to Pitt

After Amabile and Long seemed to work things out, she was brought back at the tail end of the show to talk with her ex once more. Meanwhile, Amabile was planning on proposing to Pitt.

“I was under the impression that Joe was going through a lot of mental difficulty with our relationship and me being there,” Long told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

“For me, coming back to talk to him, it would be a way to be like, ‘Hey, this chapter’s closed. It was kind of weird the way we ended it, but let’s make it not weird and let’s move on.’ [I had] no idea there would ever be any sort of proposal at all. … And I even said, like, ‘If there’s gonna be a proposal, I don’t want to talk to him. I don’t want to go to the beach because that’s not my day — that’s their day,'” she continued.

“Finding out later that there was a proposal actually made me really upset and a bit angry. But that’s just what it ended up being. And hopefully, the situation that took place didn’t affect — it seems to not [have] affected their relationship [in] any way or their proposal in any way. Hopefully, it felt just as special, but I would’ve preferred not to be there that day,” she added.

Long Recently Went Public With Her New Relationship in April 2022

While it may sound like Long is implying that Amabile was going through something emotional before he got engaged, she likely isn’t trying to stir the pot in any way. She has since found love again and seems to be completely over Amabile these days.

“By the way, I’m in love,” Long captioned a post that contained some photos of her new boyfriend, Mitch Sage. He describes himself as “half aerospace engineer, half athlete, half matured adult,” in his Instagram bio.

“And just like our relationship, these pictures get progressively weirder,” Long’s caption continued.

