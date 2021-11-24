Did Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Have a Girlfriend While Filming?

Michelle Young has narrowed her suitors down significantly, and she appears well on her way to finding love on “The Bachelorette.” Thus far, it seems as though Young really has a strong connection with a few of her guys, especially Nayte Olukoya and Joe Coleman. But could there be something going on with one of these top two that could potentially ruin everything?

Warning: “Bachelorette” finale spoilers ahead.

Reality Steve has spoiled Young’s season, and has been able to confirm that she chooses Olukoya on the finale — and he proposes. However, Coleman made a pretty great impression on Young — and on “Bachelorette” fans, but there is a rumor going around that he went on the show with a girlfriend.

The tip was sent to NotSkinnyButNotFat’s Amanda Hirsch, who shared it on her Instagram Stories. “Less we not forget he had a [girlfriend] (and still does) the whole time sis,” someone wrote. “He’s dating my good friend’s cousin. He left to go on the show without warning and came back saying it was all a mistake. [They] are still together,” the source added. Of course, there is no way to tell whether or not there’s any truth to this.

Young & Coleman Had a Very Good Connection & She Slid Into His DMs Years Ago

Young and Coleman seemed to develop a bond very early on in their relationship. The two had a lot in common, from living in the same city to both being high school basketball stars. And, on night one, Young revealed that she had previously slid into Coleman’s DMs — years back — though nothing came of her attempt to talk to him.

In an interview with People magazine, Young opened up about her connection with Coleman.

“We both understood so many things about each other without having to necessarily talk about those things because of how we were raised, because of the basketball community, because we had similar passions. And so that’s somebody who I felt just understood a piece of me that none of the other guys did,” she told the outlet.

Coleman’s Instagram Doesn’t Give Any Clues About Him Having a Girlfriend

Coleman’s Instagram won’t give away any details about whether or not he had a girlfriend before, during, or after filming Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” While it’s entirely possible that he could have cleaned things up before going on national television (many contestants do), there’s no proof one way or another that he may be dating someone.

Given his “Bachelorette” contract, Coleman can’t post anything about being eliminated or breaking up with Young until after that episode airs. It’s unclear if he goes home right after Hometown Dates (finishing in fourth place) or if he makes it to Fantasy Suites, but he is not in Young’s top two. Reality Steve has confirmed that Brandon Jones is the runner up to Olukoya.

