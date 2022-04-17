Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Set Up Bachelor Nation’s Newest Couple

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and have been going strong ever since. The couple, who got engaged on the show’s finale, is fairly familiar with how the “Bachelor” franchise works, and seem to be believers in the process.

Throughout their respective times on various shows, both Amabile and Pitt have made lifelong friends. They are both connected to several people within the franchise, and they actually just played matchmaker — and had some pretty decent success.

The duo is responsible for Bachelor Nation’s latest couple, Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman. The two took their rumored romance public in March 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amabile & Pitt Thought Bukowski & Redman Would Be a Good Match

Pitt met Redman on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” and the two became friends. They often hang out with other women from the season, including Chelsea Vaughn and Abigail Heringer.

Interestingly, neither Pitt nor Amabile were good friends with Bukowski — the set up came about it a rather strange way. Amabile explained it on the April 7, 2022, episode of the “Click Bait” podcast.

“I forgot exactly how it went down, [but] Serena is friends with Anna, so Serena was, like, on the phone with Anna. I think she [had] mentioned, like, she’s sick of being single,” Amabile explained.

“And then that night, I met up with a few people to watch whatever game was on — I think there was some sporting event on. And I met with Chris and I think he was like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of being single.’ I was like, ‘Well, I actually know somebody who is also sick of being single,'” he said.

“I think I texted Serena. I’m like, ‘Hey, I think Chris would be into Anna,’ and then that was it,” he continued. “He knew who she was because Chris is from Chicago, she lives in Chicago. He knew she existed. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, definitely that’s my type,'” Amabile added.

Bukowski & Redman Have Already Traveled Together

Their relationship may be relatively new, but Bukowski and Redman appear to be getting along swimmingly. According to People magazine, the pair took a trip to Costa Rica for a destination wedding.

It was during their time in Costa Rica that the duo decided to make their relationship Instagram official.

“Hard launch,” Redman captioned an Instagram photo of her and Bukowski locking lips. She received plenty of feedback from her Bachelor Nation pals.

“FINALLY!!” wrote Pitt. Former “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston commented the same thing.

“When I tell you I gasped!! Happy for you two cuties,” Heringer commented.

“THERE IT IS,” wrote Mykenna Dorn. “Glad I don’t have to keep this a secret anymore!! So happy for you two,” she added in a separate comment. “happy launch day you cuties,” a third comment from an apparently excited Dorn read.

“So happy for you,” added Maurissa Gunn.

No word on whether or not Bukowski and Redman have linked up with Pitt and Amabile for a double date yet.

READ NEXT: Here’s What’s Going on With Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt