Is Joey Graziadei Still Engaged?

Joey Graziadei is putting his journey to find love behind him as “The Bachelor” and instead is hitting the dance floor for season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars.” As Graziadei begins his quest for the DWTS Mirrorball Trophy, fans want updates on his relationship with his final rose recipient, Kelsey Anderson.

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Are Still Engaged

Graziadei was the lead for season 28 of “The Bachelor,” and as Us Weekly noted, the finale aired in March. He proposed to Anderson at his final rose ceremony and the two have been happily engaged ever since.

Anderson and Graziadei are still together and have been nearly inseparable since they went public with their relationship.

After “The Bachelor” finale, Graziadei moved to New Orleans, Louisana where Anderson lived. He moved into the home she shared with roommates while the two made bigger decisions regarding what came next for them.

Initially, Graziadei and Anderson told fans they planned to move to New York City together after a few months in New Orleans. However, Graziadei joining “Dancing with the Stars” threw a wrench into those plans, at least temporarily.

On September 10, Anderson told E! News, “Household update–We actually are currently living in L.A., just Joey and I.”

She noted that at the end of “The Bachelor,” New Orleans remained home because “I had a lease. I was living and working in New Orleans, so Joey just came to me.”

Now that Graziadei is temporarily living in Los Angeles to do “Dancing with the Stars,” Anderson relocated to live there temporarily, too.

As the couple noted, deciding to have Graziadei move to New Orleans right after their finale aired was essentially a no-brainer.

Before joining “The Bachelorette” for Charity Lawson’s season, he was living in Hawaii and working as a tennis pro. After “The Bachelorette” and as “The Bachelor” aired, he lived with his sister in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Graziadei explained of his willingness to move to New Orleans, “I knew that regardless of what was going to happen, my life was going to have to change and go somewhere else.”

Regarding asking Anderson to move rather than go to her, Graziadei shared, “It would have been wrong of me to be like, ‘We need to get you out of your life.’ Because she dropped her whole life to be a part of this.”

Graziadei & Anderson Are Focused on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Now

While Anderson and Graziadei remain happily engaged, they are not rushing into planning a wedding.

The couple has not nailed down much about their nuptials, but they told E! News in March they already had a honeymoon destination chosen. “We both want to go to Italy,” Graziadei revealed.

Graziadei added, “Amalfi Coast, hopefully. Now it’s at the top of our list.” Aside from that, the former “Bachelor” acknowledged, “there’s a lot to figure out still.”

The wedding plans may not be a focus right now, but dancing is. Anderson seems prepared to cheer her fiance on as he competes on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Graziadei’s sisters seem ready, too, based on an Instagram Story shared by Anderson on September 16. “Grazi sister day,” Anderson wrote over a photo of Graziadei’s sisters with her at Disneyland in California.

On September 17, Anderson shared a post from Johnson rehearsing for their debut “Dancing with the Stars” performance. “TODAY IS THE DAY!!” Anderson wrote.

Anderson also shared a brief glimpse of a preview from “The Golden Bachelorette,” which premieres on September 18. Her dad, Mark Anderson, is a contestant on Joan Vassos’ season.

Kelsey wrote, “HOW DID I GET SO LUCKY? Tuesdays-Watch fiance, Wednesdays-Watch DAD!”