‘Bachelor’ Joey Graziadei Opens Up About the Fantasy Suites

“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei opened up about the fantasy suites, revealing that he was given a warning about them.

Graziadei commented to “E! News” in advance of week three of “The Bachelor.” Although the episode with the fantasy suites is a way down the road, Graziadei did reveal details about his mindset going into them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Says He Was Cautious About His Approach to the Fantasy Suites

Graziadei spoke to “E! News'” journalist Francesca Amiker.

“I was kind of warned about that, I’ve heard it in the past,” he told the entertainment site about social media commentary about past leads’ fantasy suite behavior. “I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can’t fault anyone. That is a very tough position to be in.”

He told “E! News” that he wanted to be aware his “forever person” would watch the fantasy suites episode.

“And for me, I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person,” he said.

He continued, “So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can’t really say more than that, but for me, it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in.”

Graziadei revealed to “E!” that he spoke to the women headed to the fantasy suites “about everything I could, that’s as much a night for me as it is for them. So for me, in general, I don’t get into specifics about any of that, that was between me and the women that were there.”

Joey Graziadei Says He Worries About Whether He Will End Up With His ‘Forever Person’

Graziadei also opened up to People Magazine about his journey.

“My biggest worry is just, truthfully, not making the right decision or finding the right person, or possibly just ending in a way that doesn’t end with my forever person,” he told People. “Truthfully, that’s a real fear of mine.”

Graziadei also revealed details about his stint on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette,” where he was the runner-up.

“When you were talking with her from my side, it felt like she was always just very invested and interested in getting to know who you were, and that lets other people open up and feel more comfortable,” he told People. “So for me, that’s the biggest thing I’ve taken from what I’ve learned from her. She just was very intentional, made everyone feel comfortable and open, so if I have even an ounce of that, I’m going to be grateful for it.”

Graziadei’s season began on January 22. So far, he has gone on a one-on-one date with Minnesota contestant Daisy Kent and spent time alone with contestant Edwina Dorbor after she impressed him in an athletic boot camp group date. He also went on a group date that involved a mock wedding with some of the contestants and a serenade from singer Michael Bolton.

