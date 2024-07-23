Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Engagement Photos Shared by Latest ‘Bachelor’ Couple

Happily engaged “Bachelor” stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson recently shared glimpses of their engagement photo shoot.

After “The Bachelor” finale, the couple told Access Hollywood they planned to have a long engagement. In the meantime, they got photos done specifically for their engagement and fans gushed over how gorgeous they turned out.

Fans Adored Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson’s Engagement Photos

Graziadei shared photos from the shoot on his Instagram page on July 22. He included a simple caption, “11.12.23 ❤️,” which is the day they got engaged during “The Bachelor” final rose ceremony.

Anderson commented on Graziadei’s post with, “Till forever ❤️,” and nearly 4,000 fans “liked” her comment in less than 24 hours. Fans “liked” Graziadei’s main post over 400,000 times in that same period.

Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section on Graziadei’s Instagram post with messages about the gorgeous photos. Fans reacted similarly on a thread in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“These pictures are stunning,” the initial poster gushed.

“Awe these are actually so cute,” another Redditor commented.

“You can really sense their connection in these shots,” someone else noted.

A separate Reddit user wrote, “These pics are so cute!! 😍 Anyone doubting this couple after THIS?”

“Couldn’t be more perfect, every pic I see of you guys 🥹just perfect. You deserve it all @kelseyanderson your mom is smiling down on you and Joey,” commented an Instagram user.

Dotun Olubeko, who received Charity Lawson’s final rose over Graziadei on “The Bachelorette,” commented, “You guysssss. 😭”

“The Bachelor” winner from Matt James’ season, Rachael Kirkconnell, wrote, “I’m obsessed with these.”

Quite a few other Bachelor Nation alums commented with similar sentiments. Hannah Godwin, Becca Tilley, Lawson, Katie Thurston, and Kaity Biggar loved the photos, too.

Wedding content creator Captured by Chloe shared a video that contained behind-the-scenes highlights of the photo shoot on TikTok and Instagram. “Joey + Kelsey’s love is one for the storybooks,” she wrote.

One TikTok user commented, “They are so perfect! You can tell they are so in love! She is so beautiful! They are both happy and it shows!”

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Incorporated Meaningful Locations Into the Shoot

photos: @Kirsten & Josh | Photographers content creation: captured by chloe

In an Instagram story shared by Anderson, which featured one of the photos, “The Bachelor” star shared some sweet insight.

“It wasn’t shown on the show but Joey was able to meet some of my best friends at the bar we went to (@mollysondecatur) for my hometown date,” Anderson noted.

Anderson continued, “My friends surprised me and I broke down crying it was the best surprise. They all knew we were going to be together at the end from the way we looked at each other.”

“The Bachelor” star also revealed, “This is also the place I told my Dad and little brother I was going on ‘The Bachelor.'”

Several Redditors recognized spots used for the photo shoot and loved it all.

“As a New Orleanian it makes me so happy to know and recognize all of the spots in this shoot! I love them together,” a fan shared.

Someone else familiar with the area explained why one photo seemed to feature Graziadei drinking a glass of milk.

“It’s a frozen Irish coffee from Molly’s at the Market in the French Quarter! Loved by locals and tourists alike,” the poster explained.

Another Instagram story of Anderson’s provided insight into how they chose the shoot locations.

“The Bachelor” star shared that the photographer “sent me a vision board of what she was thinking and then we tweaked it together.”

She added, “I told her how much Joey and I love pizza haha it’s a main food group for us (so is sushi) so that’s why we incorporated the pizza.”

Anderson also noted, “City park was special to us from the show with my hometown date.” She continued, “I remember feeling so many emotions in city park but the butterfly following me around on our date made me know my mom was watching over me.”