Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Share Major Relationship Update

Season 28 “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and his fiancee, Kelsey Anderson, are still together and quite happy. He is now a contestant on season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and Anderson is living in Los Angeles, California with him throughout the competition.

Recently, the couple shared a significant update about their plans for the future. After “The Bachelor,” Graziadei and Anderson indicated they planned to move to New York City together. Now, however, that plan has changed.

Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei Are Looking for a Place in Los Angeles

Anderson and Graziadei opened up about their plans during the October 8 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

As “The Bachelor” couple chatted about living in Los Angeles so Graziadei could do “Dancing with the Stars,” they mentioned a likely shift in their living plans.

Graziadei mentioned they were both living in Los Angeles “temporarily.” He added, however, “But we are starting to look at places in LA, which is exciting. So we’re starting that process.”

He added that sticking around California for a while after “Dancing with the Stars” is the plan for now. However, Graziadei admitted, “I’m not sure if Kelsey’s fully sold yet, but we’re making our way.

Viall asked for Anderson’s perspective on the shift from living in New York to staying in Los Angeles.

“Well, I wanted to live in New York. I’ve always wanted to live in New York,” Anderson acknowledged.

She added, “But I feel like LA still gives that city vibe to an extent.”

Anderson also mentioned that Los Angeles has “The sun and the beach for Joey, which I know would make him a little happier.” She admitted Graziadei would “Probably be really depressed in New York.”

She also admitted she still had to think about it all a bit. Graziadei indicated that staying in Los Angeles was not a fully done deal yet, but it was the direction they were leaning.

Anderson Is Finding Her ‘Groove’ in Los Angeles

During the podcasts, Anderson admitted she had “Never really been to L.A. to actually be able to experience it.”

While Anderson had been in Los Angeles previously, she felt like those visits were typically filled with press engagements or “The Bachelor”-related obligations “Where we were pretty much locked away.”

Now that she’s living in Los Angeles with Graziadei as he does “Dancing with the Stars,” Anderson finds herself exploring the area and enjoying it.

“So I’ve found my own groove and I’m also still traveling. I went to New York last week and then had something before that. So I’m just figuring out my own space here,” she explained.

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts after the podcast episode was released.

“My thoughts on the matter are that they originally moved to LA for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ but ended up liking it more than they expected…if it wasn’t working why would they be considering moving to LA permanently,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Eek I just watched this. I think they are in trouble…it’s not giving secure, natural or comfortable,” another Redditor suggested.

“She will regret this,” someone else noted of Anderson’s willingness to stay in California.

“As someone that has lived in NYC for a few years and doesn’t care for LA, I think it makes the most financial sense for them to live in LA for at least the next year,” a different fan noted.

That commenter added, “They have a lot of opportunities to set themselves up long term in NYC by making the most of LA and their opportunities, especially with being so beloved among Bachelor nation.”