Joey Graziadei Plans to Apologize for Kissing 7 Different Women in Premiere

In case you’re curious, new “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei kissed seven different women during the “Bachelor” premiere. He’s planning an apology – to his sister.

Many Bachelors, of course, become kissing bandits during the show. Even “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner kissed his share of women.

Entertainment Weekly asked Graziadei about his kissing tally. The tennis pro’s season started on January 22.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Says He Needs to Apologize to His Sister for Kissing So Many Women on the Show

When Entertainment Weekly informed Graziadei that he had kissed seven women during the premiere, he responded, “You didn’t have to count, okay? You didn’t have to count.”

He then laughed, according to the magazine.

“Yeah, I think that’s just one of those things,” Graziadei said to EW. “As I said to them, it’s not something that I would usually do, it’s not something I would look forward to, but I do know that that’s a really big part of intimacy in general and figuring out where there’s a connection. So it’s just kind of how it goes on the first night. There’s a lot of those opportunities to get to know someone. I don’t regret anything, but I do need to apologize to my sister.”

EW reported that Graziadei’s sister Carly asked jim to avoid kissing too many women because “it would be ‘really cringey’ for her to watch.”

That apparently didn’t deter him, however.

Joey Graziadei Says He Was ‘Blown Away’ by the Women’s Entrances

EW also asked Graziadei what he wished people would have told him before filming “The Bachelor.”

“I think what I would’ve loved someone to tell me, and I think a lot of people were trying to, is just to try not to be so difficult on yourself,” he responded. “You put a lot of pressure on yourself in this situation, and you just got to sometimes understand that it’s a difficult spot and you just have to have fun with it. I think a lot of people tried to tell me that, and it took me a while to figure out that that’s what I needed to do.”

Graziadei also spoke to Parade Magazine about the premiere episode.

“I was definitely blown away by the entrances,” he told Parade. “Mine was easygoing [and] calm because that’s more me and I was very blown away how much these women stepped out of their comfort zone, did some fun things with tennis puns [and] showed their personalities off.”

He added: “I think I learned through the process—and even right away on night one, was just, they all have had a lot of different experiences, they came from all over the nation (and Canada) in general, they had great stories. I knew pretty early on that I had an interesting group of women that had a lot to share.”

Graziadei highlighted a contestant named Maria Georgas in the Parade interview. “Maria is like a spark plug. She’s got a lot of energy,” he said to Parade. “She’s her own person and she wears it proudly. I think that’s a great thing. I think that’s something that can be very attractive in someone. Right from the get go, I could tell that Maria was going to be doing her own thing and it was exciting to get to know her.”

