Newly Engaged ‘Bachelor’ Star Books Reality Show Deal

Another “Bachelor” star is set to hit the ballroom. Joey Graziadei is officially a member of season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The news was announced on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of “Good Morning America.”

Graziadei has been paired with Jenna Johnson. Fans suspected that the two were paired together when Johnson posted a photo of herself wearing a white dress with red roses on it.

“Back in Cali,” she captioned an Instagram post, adding a red rose emoji.

Graziadei rose to fame on Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Although things didn’t work out between the two, Graziadei was offered the role of “Bachelor.” After handing out roses week over week, he ended up getting engaged to Kelsey Anderson on the finale of season 28.

Graziadei is just the latest “Bachelor” to join the series. Others before him include Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, Matt James, and Jake Pavelka. A “Bachelor” lead has never won a season of “Dancing With the Stars.” However, two “Bachelorettes” — Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe — have won Mirrorball Trophies.

Season 33 of “Dancing With the stars” premieres on September 17.

Fans Reacted to Joey Graziadei’s DWTS Casting

Anderson has been sharing posts from Los Angeles on her Instagram Stories, so fans will likely see her in the live audience cheering on her man.

Even before the official cast was announced, fans took to Reddit to react to his apparent casting, which had been rumored for weeks. Overall, fans seem really excited that the former “Bachelor” lead is going to give ballroom dancing a try.

“Ahhhh this is going to be fun!! I also hope Jason Tartick goes on someday, the man’s got moves,” one person wrote.

“I think it’s gonna be a fun partnership,” someone else said.

“Don’t watch the Bachelor but do lurk on their subs lmao, and Joey seems pretty well-liked so I could see him doing decently if he’s at least a passable dancer,” another comment on a different thread read.

Joey Graziadei Previously Said He’d Be Open to Joining DWTS

On January 22, 2024, Graziadei appeared on “Live! With Kelly and Mark.” During the interview, he was asked if he’d be interested in competing for a Mirrorball Trophy.

“Isn’t this really, confirm or deny, Joey, isn’t it really your grand plan to get on Dancing with the Stars? Yes or no?” Ripa asked (via The U.S. Sun).

“If that call comes, I would be open to it, but to be honest, I’m trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let’s get through this one first,” he responded.

In the same interview, Graziadei said that he thinks he’d do well on the show.

“You know, I have a little rhythm. If I get a drink or two in me, I think I can move a little bit, but I don’t think that’s allowed on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ so we’ll see what happens,” he told Ripa and Consuelos, jokingly.

