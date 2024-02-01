Joey Graziadei Expresses Concern About Whether He Is ‘Finding the Right Person’

“Bachelor” Joey Graziadei admits in a new interview that he worries whether he is “finding the right person.”

Graziadei, a teaching tennis pro, made the comments to People Magazine on January 29.

Graziadei’s second week of his season aired on January 28.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Says He’s Worried He’s Not ‘Making the Right Decision’

In the interview, Graziadei told People that his “biggest worry” is “not making the right decision.”

“My biggest worry is just, truthfully, not making the right decision or finding the right person, or possibly just ending in a way that doesn’t end with my forever person. Truthfully, that’s a real fear of mine,” he said in the interview.

Graziadei was the runner-up during Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette.”

“When you were talking with her from my side, it felt like she was always just very invested and interested in getting to know who you were, and that lets other people open up and feel more comfortable,” he told People of Lawson. “So for me, that’s the biggest thing I’ve taken from what I’ve learned from her. She just was very intentional, made everyone feel comfortable and open, so if I have even an ounce of that, I’m going to be grateful for it.”

He was also asked by Bachelor Nation whether he has any regrets about this season. “I’m not really a person to have regrets. What I tried to do the whole time and what I continue to try to do is be myself and lead with what I think is the best decision,” he said.

Joey Graziadei Explained What He’s Looking for in a Wife

Joey Graziadei told People he knows the attributes he wants in a wife.

He told People he wanted someone “that is fun, honest, definitely successful in her own way, just seems like she has a sense of poise. I could list so many characteristics, but I also say a lot that, I just feel like I’ll just know, and there’s going to be some type of energy or intangible thing that I can’t even explain.”

He also told People he wants a wife who is “excited about me.”

During the last episode, Graziadei went on a one-on-one date with Minnesotan Daisy Kent, who appeared to move him with her story about her hearing loss and resilience. He also went on a group date but he told People he was “glad to get one out of the way.”

Graziadei told Bachelor Nation, “We all make mistakes and I’m not going to look back on anything and say that was something I regret. I think that I did this to the best of my ability. I know that, so I can’t really live with any regrets with that being the case.”

He also said to Bachelor Nation, “Sometimes in dating, it takes a while to learn about someone to really figure out if you are compatible. There is often a lot of fluff in the beginning and you don’t have time for that in this and I think it makes it more real. You get to know someone to their core very quickly and that’s a really important thing for a healthy relationship.”

