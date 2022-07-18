Current ‘Bachelorette’ Star Reveals Cancer Diagnosis in Candid Post

One of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey‘s suitors shared some personal details with the world ahead of the Monday, July 18, 2022, episode of “The Bachelorette.”

John Anderson met Rachel and Gabby on the premiere episode of the show, which aired on July 11, 2022. Although he didn’t receive a first impression rose, John wasn’t sent home night one, as the ladies decided to keep the party going in an effort to give all of the guys time to speak to both of them.

John, a 26-year-old English teacher from Nashville, Tennessee, is described as a “sweet and genuine man who will do anything for the people for whom he truly cares,” in his ABC bio.

“Though he may come off as shy at first, once you get to know John, it’s hard to ignore the positivity that radiates from within him. John’s perfect woman is loving, honest and vocal about what she wants in her partner,” his bio continues.

And if you like what you’re seeing when it comes to John, he just shared a lot more about his personal life on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

John Was Diagnosed With Leukemia When He Was 14

As John prepares to tune in to the second episode of the season, he decided to share his story.

“Here’s something to get y’all prepared for week 2 tonight!! Many of you don’t know much about me other than I’m bad with names. So, I want to share the experiences that have made me, me. The date January 24th has a significant impact on my life,” John captioned an Instagram post.

He went on to detail all of the things that have happened in his life on the date January 24th. One of those things was a cancer diagnosis.

“Jan. 24, 2006 – I was diagnosed with Leukemia. I was given chemo everyday for about 4 years. It was a tough battle, not only for me, but for my family and friends too. I’ve been cleared for 12 years now and I’m healthier than I’ve ever been,” John wrote.

In one of the photos that John uploaded, he posed for a school picture during his chemo treatments, as evidenced by his hair loss. He also uploaded a photo for each of the other significant dates that he listed out.

John Received a Call to Be on ‘The Bachelorette’ on January 24, 2022

John continued his post by sharing several other significant and life-changing events that have happened to him on January 24.

In 2018, he broke his leg in three places, thus ending his baseball career. He admitted that the injury sent him into a bad depression that took him years to overcome. A year later on that same date, John’s mom entered rehab. John explained that his mom suffered with alcoholism since his cancer diagnosis, but was able to get the help she needed and has been sober for three years.

Finally, on January 24, 2022, John got some good news — or so everyone hopes.

“I was reached out to be in The Bachelorette. I was super nervous at first because of the attention from that spotlight. Needless to say, it was such a blessing and I wouldn’t have traded that experience and relationships I made for the world,” he wrote.

Does John Make it Far on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Warning: There are “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead. Stop reading here if you don’t want to know what happens this season.

Although there haven’t been any finale spoilers released for Gabby and Rachel’s season of “The Bachelorette,” it doesn’t seem like John will be making it to Hometown Dates. According to Reality Steve, Rachel will take Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and her first impression rose winner Tino Franco to Hometowns.

Meanwhile, Gabby will be heading to meet the families of Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillippo. Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed the fourth guy just yet, though he seems to have an inkling that it’s Justin Budfuloski.

Nevertheless, John seems to have a positive attitude.

“Treat people with kindness because everybody has something they’re dealing with, whether you can see it or not. Life’s challenges should be seen as opportunities. Each challenge we face in our life is an opportunity for growth. Control the controllable and let God do His work! Remember, it’s not a bad life, just a bad day,” his Instagram caption read.

