3 Times John Hersey Hinted He & Katie Thurston Were More Than Just Friends

Katie Thurston and John Hersey have gone public with their relationship. The two met on Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and while Thurston admitted straight away that Hersey was her type, she ended up sending Hersey home very early on.

Rumors that Thurston was engaged to Hersey circulated very early on, thanks to an Instagram post that had fans thinking that the reality star had spoiled her own season. Back in May 13, 2021, Thurston shared a photo of herself at Duke’s La Jolla — the place that Hersey worked as a bartender. Turns out, Thurston ended up engaged to Blake Moynes.

As the season was airing on ABC, Thurston and Hersey were hanging out, and Thurston shared plenty of photos of the two together, maintaining that they had built a great friendship. “Internet rumors lead me to this guy becoming a dear dear friend,” Thurston captioned a photo on September 2, 2021.

Thurston and Moynes’ relationship didn’t end up working out, and the two split in October. A few weeks later, Thurston revealed that she was in a relationship with Hersey. The timeline of their relationship is a bit unclear, and there have been a few hints that the two have been getting to know one another on an emotional level that brought them closer together.

Hersey Shared Posts About Thurston as the Season Began

When “The Bachelorette” premiered on June 7, 2021, Hersey took to Instagram to share some kind words about Thurston. “Taking a second to appreciate the stillness of such a special moment with this strong, goofy, and genuine human being,” he captioned a photo the day before the premiere.

On June 14, 2021, Hersey took to Instagram once more, poking fun at the fact that he was sent home — and didn’t get too much air time. “Thank god there is photo evidence, otherwise I might have convinced myself I was dreaming,” Hersey captioned the pic.

Even after Thurston got engaged to Moynes, she was hanging out with Hersey. In fact, the three often hung out together, and they seemed to all have a great time together. However, there appeared to be more going on between Hersey and Thurston that Moynes didn’t know about. When those feelings really started growing is unknown.

Hersey Shared a Lengthy Post About His Time on ‘The Bachelorette’ & His Opinion of Thurston After He Was Sent Home

There was one fairly telling post that Hersey shared on June 28, 2021.

“I honestly have not stopped smiling since that first hello out of the limo. I could never have been prepared for the incredible amount of love, support, and kindness I would receive from so many of you on this journey. [Katie], you are an extraordinary human, and I’m so honored to have crossed paths with you for this experience,” Hersey captioned a photo of himself at Duke’s.

“HUGE shoutout to all the guys this season for being such great friends. You are the ones who deserve the applause. I’m looking forward to the wild adventures to come. Thank you to the entire team at @bacheloretteabc for taking such good care of me, as we all know I’m ‘one of the fragile-r guys.’ And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out to me throughout this process – the love is felt (and 100% reciprocated)!! This is not a goodbye! Just see you soon,” Hersey added.

On October 17, 2021, Hersey shared a video from a weekend that he spent with Thurston and some other Bachelor Nation members, including Blake Hortsmann. “Thank you to everyone that made this such an incredible weekend,” Hersey captioned the video, which prominently featured Thurston. A month later, the two went public with their romance. Thurston shared a video of her and Hersey as part of her “12 Days of Messy” to announce the relationship. A short while later, Hersey took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet video of him and Thurston holding hands and sharing kisses.

