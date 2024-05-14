New ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos Wrote Moving Tribute to Deceased Husband

John Nicholas Vassos was the husband of the new “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos, according to his obituary.

Joan Vassos is a widow; according to her husband’s obituary, John Vassos died at age 59 in 2021. The cause of death was cancer, the obituary says.

In January, Vassos posted a tribute to her deceased husband on her Instagram page. “It’s been three years…” the post started.

“Some days it seems like it just happened and I can’t catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it. Other days it feels like he’s been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I’m afraid the memories are fading,” she wrote.

Vassos was announced as the first-ever “Golden Bachelorette” on May 14. A contestant on “The Golden Bachelor,” she left the show early to tend to her daughter. Vassos’s Instagram page now reads, “The first Golden Bachelorette,” and her Instagram story says she was “honored” to be selected.

1. In Her Instagram Tribute to Her Husband, Joan Vassos Wrote That Her Husband’s Good Deeds ‘Are Too Many to Even Attempt to Mention’

Vassos’s post opened up about her fears after losing her husband.

“I think that’s what scares me the most. I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn’t realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her husband and kids.

“For years I’ve tried to think of how to memorialize him, but nothing seems quite right. Plant a tree, put his name on the back of a bench…nope, I’d have to name the tallest building in the world to do him justice,” she added. “Every floor would stand for something kind he did for someone, the good deeds are too many to even attempt to mention.”

2. Joan Vassos Wrote That Her Husband ‘Always Made Me Feel Safe & Cherished’

The post praised how Vassos’ husband made her feel.

“He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished. He was the parent that was always the fun one because that’s all he knew how to do…lucky kids because fun in his book was generally epic,” she wrote.

“I could go on for hours, you all know that though,” Vassos added. “Honestly, I think that’s how he would want to be remembered…by not forgetting him. Please keep telling the stories, don’t worry, they don’t make me sad…let’s be honest, most of them are funny! As the Greeks say, “May his memory be eternal.”

3. Joan Vassos’ Husband John Nicholas Vassos Had a Cause of Death of Pancreatic Cancer

“John Nicholas Vassos, 59, a resident of Montgomery County, MD, died on Monday, January 18 at his home surrounded by his family after a hard fought two year battle with pancreatic cancer,” the obituary reads.

“Born on November 27, 1961 in Washington, DC, to Elaine and the late Nicholas Vassos, John was a graduate of Salisbury University. He owned and operated BCE Corporation and CapX Solutions,” the obit says.

“John was a longtime member of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C and he had a special relationship with St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD,” it says.

4. Joan Vassos & Her Husband John Were Married for 32 Years & Had 4 Kids Together

The obituary lists Joan Vassos and the couple’s children.

“In addition to his mother, John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Joan Vassos; his four children, Nicholas Vassos of Washington, DC, Erica Vassos of Rockville, MD, Luke Vassos of North Bethesda, MD and Allison (Noah) Joseph of Brookeville, MD; his sister, Katina Vassos of Washington, DC and his grandson, Boomer John Joseph,” the obituary said.

“John embraced life with vigor and never did anything halfway. If you were his friend, he loved you forever and would do anything for you. He was known for his epic generosity and it is impossible to count the number of people and organizations he supported,” it reads.

5. John Nicholas Vassos Was a Youth Football Coach

The obituary reveals that John Nicholas Vassos was a youth football coach.

“For many years many of his best times were spent coaching youth football for Olney Boys and Girls Club and White Oak Football,” it says. “He loved seeing each player develop their skills while teaching them about the importance of sportsmanship and other life lessons. He embraced the players and their families and made sure every one of them knew how special they were to him. He made these organizations feel like families and not just sports teams.”

The post continues: “And he bragged until the end about his 6 Pop Warner National Championship wins! The beach was his most favorite place in the world and sitting on his dock at sunset with family and friends was his heaven on earth. The cornhole boards were always set up and he welcomed a good game anytime!”