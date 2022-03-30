JoJo Fletcher Celebrates With Pals at Dreamy Bachelorette Party Getaway in Mexico

JoJo Fletcher got engaged to Jordan Rodgers on the season finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, and now she’s finally getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The former “Bachelorette” star, who was first introduced to fans on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor,” marked her final days as an unmarried lady with a destination bachelorette party with her besties, including fellow Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Becca Tilley.

On her Instagram page, Fletcher shared photos from the bachelorette trip, which she nicknamed with the hashtag “#FletchersFinalFling.”

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Fletcher Celebrated With Her Friends in Mexico

In photos and videos shared on her Instagram account, Fletcher gave fans a look at her bachelorette bash, which took place in Mexico, according to People.

On her Instagram story, the 31-year-old reality TV veteran shared a clip of her lounging by the pool with a mimosa in her hand, then later joining her friends for a round of shots. Fletcher wore a white one-piece swimsuit with the word “Bride” printed across the front. There were also pics of the bride-to-be posing in front of a balloon arch and a glittery sign that read, “Mrs. Rodgers.”

Another photo featured the entire group splashing their feet in the pool with a supersized engagement-ring-shaped balloon behind them.

According to Us Weekly, Fletcher and her friends arrived in Cabo San Lucas and kicked things off with a workout session and then drinks and churros on the beach. The group also designed custom hats as part of the festivities.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Will Get Married in May 2022

The pre-wedding activities have been a long time coming for Fletcher and her fiance. The “Bachelorette” bride previously told The Knot that her original wedding date was to be June 13, 2020, at the Sunstone Villa, in Santa Ynez, California. Reality TV fans got a glimpse at the winery and private estate on the most recent season of “Vanderpump Rules,” when James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss celebrated their engagement there during a weekend getaway with their friends, family, and co-stars.

“Honestly, it’s our dream location, everything was perfect,” Fletcher said of the winery location.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding twice, but the former ABC leading lady and her fiancé will now tie the knot in May 2022, according to Us Weekly.

“Every time we postpone, it’s had to be one year out from the date because fall is not an option. Jordan’s gone for football all fall and there’s only a couple months of the year where our venue is really thriving and beautiful because it is outdoors,“ Fletcher revealed to the outlet. “We couldn’t get our deposit back, [but] it’s totally fine. We really do love this venue so much and so we wouldn’t want it anywhere else.”

Fletcher also made it clear that she and Rodgers are getting married in May “no matter what at this point.”

“That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it,” she said. “If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

