JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers in 2021: ‘Babies’?

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been engaged for nearly five years after meeting and falling in love on her season of ABC’s The Bachelorette.

The couple was forced to postpone their 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are very much looking forward to tying the knot, perhaps sometime later this year. The two are also looking forward to starting a family. At least one of them seems ready to get things going this year!

In an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if he and Fletcher were going to try for a baby this year.

“Babies 2021?” one Instagram user asked.

Fletcher popped on camera with Rodgers, and made an unsure face.

“Joelle wanted to come answer this one,” Rodgers said.

“Babies? Uhm,” Fletcher said, looking away from the camera.

“Let’s say it on three,” Rodgers said, interrupting her thought and beginning a countdown.

On three, Fletcher said “no” while Rodgers said “yes.” The two made the disagreement funny, and moved right along. Fletcher picked up one of the couple’s two dogs and said, “Listen, we’ve got one baby right here.”

“He’s a big baby,” Rodgers added.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Are Determined to Get Married, One Way or Another

Fletcher and Rodgers were hoping to be married by now, but the pandemic put a major wrench in their plans. They rescheduled their wedding for May 2021, and while they are cautiously optimistic, they understand that the pandemic could change their plans once more. Nevertheless, they do want to get married.

“I think that Jordan and I have decided, like, if it’s not going to work out to have this huge, extravagant wedding that we really have dreamed up, we’ll still do it on our own, together,” she said. “We’ve been engaged — it will be five years by our new wedding day. If we have to push it another year — six years, crazy — we will get married no matter what,” Fletcher told People Magazine back in December.

In August 2019, Rodgers reaffirmed his love for Fletcher, getting down on one knee a second time, and presenting her with a brand new engagement ring.

“Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him… again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it… I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 … but I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for,” Fletcher wrote in an Instagram caption after it happened.

Jordan Rodgers Previously Joked That He & JoJo Fletcher Wanted 7 Kids

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk Babies: "I'm Panicking"'Bachelorette' couple JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are getting married and sat down with Life&Style to talk all about their future. Watch as Jordan admits that he's terrified of holding babies and JoJo screams, "You're making me panic right now!" The couple dishes on their first home together, their 2020 wedding, their strong bond, and… 2019-07-26T13:52:58Z

A couple of years ago, Rodgers joked that he and Fletcher were going to have seven kids. The comment — which was obviously a joke — was made on the couple’s short-lived reality show Engaged with JoJo and Jordan that aired on the KIN Network.

“We’re gonna have seven kids,” Rodgers told his future father-in-law, according to OK! Magazine. And while Fletcher’s dad welcomed the idea, she stepped in to calm things down.

“No, let’s not get crazy,” Fletcher said.

About a year later, the two sat down for a chat with Life & Style Weekly. The two chatted about wanting to start a family, and Rodgers revealed that holding an infant pretty much terrifies him. Fletcher also shared that she’d like to be married for a couple of years before she gets pregnant, but admitted that “life’s going to happen.”

You can check out the interview in the video above.

READ NEXT: Are Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Ready for a Baby?