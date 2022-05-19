JoJo Fletcher Teases She’s ‘So Ready’ for Babies With Jordan Rodgers

“The Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher fell in love with Jordan Rodgers back in 2016 during Season 12, and they finally got married on May 14, detailed People. JoJo and Jordan’s wedding plans were disrupted twice by the coronavirus pandemic, but the third time setting a date was the charm. The couple wed at a gorgeous vineyard in California and then they traveled to Greece for their honeymoon. It turns out, they are already talking about how soon babies might follow.

JoJo & Jordan May Shift Their Timeline for Having Babies

JoJo and Jordan previously shared they wanted to wait one or two years after getting married before they started having children. More recent comments, however, suggest that timeline may have changed. Shortly before the wedding, Jordan told Us Weekly the topic of having a baby has “kind of been [a conversation that’s] coming up a little bit more recently.” He added they are surrounded by friends who have kids, and “Everyone that will be my groomsman except for one had a child in the last calendar year.”

“The Bachelorette” stars may not rush into having kids, although they are “so ready for the next chapter,” JoJo told People. “I think we’re at that time in our life where we’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to have a kid tomorrow,’” Jordan detailed. He noted he didn’t think they would wait very long before heading down that path, “But that might not be right away.” JoJo added, “We’re not as scared of it. It’s a big deal,” but she suspects “we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it.’”

Starting a Family Is Now at the “Forefront” of Their Life Planning

When JoJo and Jordan chatted with People about their wedding, they touched on the topic of building a family. JoJo noted they essentially already had their “year or two” of waiting to have kids when taking their initial 2020 wedding date into consideration. “Now that we’ve had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives,” she reveals.

“The Bachelorette” star added, “I’m a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle.” Those experiences seemingly have had a significant influence on JoJo and Jordan, as she admits, “the idea of kids is something that’s really exciting to me.” The couple currently lives in Puerto Rico and they are open to raising kids there. As JoJo told Us Weekly, “It would be the best place to raise a family.” She added, “My brothers live there, so my nephew lives, like, the best life ever. They’re active outside all the time. It’s in a great community.”

How soon will JoJo and Jordan take the big leap into parenthood now that they’ve finally tied the knot? It sounds as if a “Bachelor Nation” baby bump watch may be on the horizon for this “Bachelorette” couple and many fans will be eager to see them head down this road.