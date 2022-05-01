JoJo Fletcher Reveals Baby Plans With Jordan Rodgers

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have been engaged since the season finale of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, but they are finally getting ready to walk down the aisle.

The two will tie the knot at a California vineyard in May 2022, according to Page Six. JoJo recently celebrated with pals at a bachelorette getaway weekend, but, because she has been in a relationship with Rodgers for so long, some fans wonder if her next celebration will be a baby shower.

JoJo and JoJo recently opened up about their family plans.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo & Jordan Revealed Their Baby Timeline

In an April 2022 interview with Us Weekly, JoJo and Jordan revealed that they have been talking about their plans to start a family. “It’s kind of been [a conversation that’s] coming up a little bit more recently,” Jordan told the outlet, adding that all but one of his groomsmen have had a child in the past year.

“I think we’re at that time in our life where we’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’ve got to have a kid tomorrow,” he added. “I don’t think we’ll wait a long time. But that might not be right away.”

JoJo noted that she and her future husband aren’t “as scared” of starting a family these days.

“It’s a big deal,” she said. “[But] I think it’s going to be one of those things where … we’re just going to wake up one morning and be like, ‘I think we’re ready. Let’s do it.’ … It could be in the next, like, one [or] two years.”

The Bachelor Nation star also teased that they may plan to raise their kids in Puerto Rico after buying a home there in 2021. Jordan noted that her brothers and her nephew live in Puerto Rico and that she loves that they are always “outside and in the ocean.”

Jordan Recently Said That Kids Are in the Plan But That JoJo Doesn’t Have ‘Baby Fever’

Jordan recently told Bachelor Nation that the original plan to get married and then enjoy a few years of marriage without kids wasn’t completely still on the table

“We always said we wanted to get married and then have a couple years of marriage before we started having kids if we’re so blessed to be able to have kids,” he said in March 2022. “But that was when we were supposed to get married in 2020. Now we’re getting married in 2022, so we’re in those ‘couple years’ right now! Sooo…”

“Wedding then babies,” he added. “Let’s just say JoJo doesn’t NOT have baby fever…”

The two are already ahead of the game with one detail when they do decide to have children. During an episode of their web series “Engaged With JoJo & Jordan,” the couple revealed that they already have some baby names picked out.

“We like Carson,” JoJo said, per People. “I also really love Fletcher for a first name. Fletcher Rodgers is such a cute name. … We’d like to add Blair because that’s a maiden name [in the Rodgers family]. “We have a ton of names for girls because we like that androgynous sort of name, but we don’t have any name for guys.”

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Bachelor Winner Announces Pregnancy