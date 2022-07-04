JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Pose With Newborn Baby

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers took their time getting married, but their next chapter may come faster. “The Bachelorette” couple got engaged in 2016, and tied the knot in May 2022 in a ceremony at a California winery before embarking on an extended honeymoon to Europe.

And now, parenthood could be the next thing on their list – at least based on a recent social media post that had fans buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know:

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Posed for Photos With Their Newborn Nephew, Jack Jordan

In June 2022, Jordan’s brother, Luke Rodgers, welcomed a baby boy with his wife Aimee, and he paid tribute to “The Bachelorette” winner by naming his son after him.

“Welcome to the world Jack Jordan Rodgers,” the new dad wrote on Instagram. “Jack we choose your name because it means God is gracious. Your middle name is for @jrodgers11 and we can only pray you grow up to be as generous, kind, loyal, (and tan) and an amazing man of character as your uncle Jordan.”

According to E! News, Jordan posted a comment on his brother’s post that’s aid, “Love him already and love you and Aimee so much So happy for y’all and so freaking stoked to be an Uncle.”

But when Uncle Jordan met his nephew in person two weeks later, things got interesting. Us Weekly shared screenshots of Jordan and JoJo holding their new nephew—and teasing that there could be another little Rodgers in the family soon.

“First stop back in the US! Jack Jordan, you are such a blessing,” JoJo captioned a July 2 Instagram story of her husband holding the baby. “Uncle Jordan & Auntie JoJo love you so much!”

In a second post on her story, JoJo gazed at the newborn as she snuggled him. She captioned the post with, “Me to Jack: ‘Do you want a cousin?’”

Fans reacted to the couple’s sweet baby posts.

“Beautiful pictures. So happy you all got to meet Jack Jordan,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Beautiful pictures. I can’t wait to see how cute your babies will be!” another added.

JoJo & Jordan Previously Revealed Their Baby Timeline

While JoJo is already talking “cousins,” in March 2022, her then-fiancé hinted that the couple’s baby timeline had changed a bit.

“We always said we wanted to get married and then have a couple years or marriage before we started having kids if we’re so blessed to be able to have kids,” Jordan told Bachelor Nation earlier this year. “But that was when we were supposed to get married in 2020. Now we’re getting married in 2022, so we’re in those ‘couple years’ right now! Sooo…”

“Wedding then babies,” Jordan added. “Let’s just say JoJo doesn’t NOT have baby fever…”

But two months later, the newlywed bride appeared to have a change of tune.

“We were supposed to get married in 2020 and then we were going to wait a year or two before having kids,” JoJo told People. “Now that we’ve had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives. I’m a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle and the idea of kids is something that’s really exciting to me.”

On July 3, JoJo took to her Instagram story to assure fans that she is not yet pregnant.

“Um lots of DMs coming through saying I’m pregnant. I’m not,” she wrote, adding that the baggy jumpsuit she was wearing would be a good maternity outfit—someday.

