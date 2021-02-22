Bachelor Nation Couple Is Moving to Puerto Rico

As the world started to shut down, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and fiance Jordan Rodgers retreated to Puerto Rico, the setting of their newest home remodeling project.

The couple purchased property on the island, but it is not their first time visiting it.

“You know my family, my family that live here, they’ve lived here for years so we’ve always gotten to visit Puerto Rico and we’ve loved it every time that we visited,” Fletcher told Heavy while promoting the couple’s partnership with Autotrader. “But right in the beginning of you know, of when the world started to shut down, we came and hunkered down here, you know, for six months.”

Fletcher and Rodgers met and got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette. Since then, Rodgers has joined Fletcher flipping houses.

“I’ve learned that renovating on an island is very different than renovating back in the mainland,” revealed the former Bachelorette. “There was a lot of logistics that we had to figure out.”

Demolition has since started, a process they are documenting through their social media.

They “fell in love” with the new tropical setting, as the Cash Pad co-host revealed, “It’s so nice to just be able to take walks and be outside in good weather, honestly, it was awesome.”

House flipping is not the only thing the couple is doing together. They revealed they are working with Autotrader to promote their “Best New Cars of 2021” list, which curated the top 12 cars to accommodate various lifestyles. Autotrader also created a quiz to match consumers with a vehicle based on their astrological signs.

“Can I just say, so the very first car we ever bought found off of Autotrader was a Ford F-150 and it’s the one and it’s the one car that my mom will never sell?” Fletcher shared. “She loves this car so much. I’m a Scorpio and I took the quiz and the Ford F-150 came up as my match, so I’m just saying, I don’t know if you believe in astrology or not, but this one was pretty accurate for me.”

This Is the Couple’s Biggest Renovation Project yet

The couple originally purchased two properties, but Fletcher said they “ended up just selling one and now we have this one here in Puerto Rico that we’re focusing on that.” She added it “might take up a lot of energy.”

Rodgers interjected that the project was the “biggest project we’ve taken on.” They started demolition earlier this month, marking the occasion on Instagram with a photo of the pair in hard hats alongside the caption, “DEMO DEMO DEMO DAYYYYY!!!”

The Couple Is Facing Further Wedding Delays

Rodgers joked the couple is going for the longest engagement in Bachelor Nation history, but they were originally set to say “I do,” on June 13, 2020. Like many other couples during the pandemic, they were forced to delay their nuptials.

“I swore 2021 would be the year, I said no matter what it’s happening,” admitted Fletcher.

But as the pandemic continues, this year is looking increasingly less likely. “Until a couple days ago. … We’ve been holding out hope that we have our date in May that we had to push from last year and we just got a call two days ago, literally from our wedding planner and our venue is still at a 10 person maximum,” revealed Rodgers.

While their rescheduled date is months away and that venue’s maximum may increase, they are currently “kind of in that gray area of possibly having to postpone again or decide what we’re going to do.”

