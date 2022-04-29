JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Reveal Wedding Details

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are counting down to their wedding day—and they’re sharing details with fans.

The couple got engaged on the season finale of JoJo’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2016, but two COVID-related postponements put a wrench in their plans.

In March 2022, JoJo, 31, celebrated with her girlfriends at a bachelorette getaway weekend in Mexico, so fans suspected that the wedding was coming soon. The couple recently dished on major details about their wedding, which will finally take place in May 2022, according to Page Six.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Will Tie the Knot at a Vineyard in California

In an interview with Us Weekly, JoJo gave the scoop on the couple’s wedding location, which has remained the same from their pre-COVID plan.

“Our wedding is in Santa Barbara at a vineyard, it has this sort of Italian feel to it,” she dished. “We just fell in love with the feeling, the venue. We went to a bunch of different venues and loved all of ’em, but there was just something that [felt] really cool.”

In a separate interview with Page Six, the bride-to-be gave further details on the venue.

“The venue feels very romantic, but also it’s set in this vineyard, so it has this very organic feel to it,” she said, noting that she’s going for a “whimsical, rustic and Italian” vibe with olive branches and greenery as part of the décor.

The color palette will be neutral, JoJo told People. “We leaned into the color palette being very organic, neutral with pops of greenery,” she said.

The Couple Revealed More Details About Their Wedding Reception

On their wedding day, the bride and the groom will both do an outfit change between the wedding ceremony and the reception.

“Jordan doesn’t know a single thing about any of my looks, but I will say the dress from my ceremony is the same dress I chose in 2019, which is crazy,” JoJo told Page Six. “I tried very hard to change it, because I thought, ‘How could I still like the same dress three years later?’ But I did keep coming back to it.”

Other details include live music and a cigar roller at the reception. And the couple also hinted that they may take a page from their “Bachelorette” days with cameras for in-the-moment interview confessionals during their wedding reception. They told E! News that having their guests talk on camera could be “kind of a nod to the reality TV world” where they first fell in love.

As for that guest list, there will be some friends from Bachelor Nation. While speaking with Us, JoJo revealed that in addition to pal Becca Tilley’s bridesmaid role, other Bachelor Nation stars will be in attendance at the wedding.

“We have some [people] from my season, his season, [but] not a huge group, just the ones that we’ve stayed close with,” JoJo said. “But it’s a good group.”

The couple will cap off their long-overdue wedding week with a honeymoon to Greece and Paris.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: Bachelor Winner Announces Pregnancy