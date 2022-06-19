‘Bachelorette’ Couple’s New TV Show Scrapped Weeks Before It Was Set to Premiere

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers just celebrated their wedding day, but they’re experiencing an unexpected breakup.

“The Bachelorette” couple’s new TV show, “The Big D,” has been scrapped before ever seeing the light of day. According to Us Weekly, the reality series was focused on giving recent divorcees another shot at finding love, with a major twist: their exes were also there. Set in a villa in Costa Rica, the dating show was set to air 10 episodes and had the potential for “jealous exes” to “send their rival home,” Us noted via the logline.

“The Big D” was supposed to premiere on July 7 on TBS.

‘The Big D’ Didn’t Fit Into the Network’s Summer Schedule

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for TBS explained why “The Big D” was cut from the network’s summer schedule.

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of ‘Big D’ for their partnership through the process.”

A trailer for “The Big D” had already been released. The teaser showed Fletcher explaining the concept while filming in Costa Rica.

“Welcome to beautiful Costa Rica where six recently-divorced couples will search for love again,” the former “Bachelorette” star said in the clip, via People. “But, they’ll have to do it while living with their ex.”

Rodgers then revealed the surprise twist, telling the divorcees: “Believe it or not, your ex is actually here to help you.”

Some of the exes were into helping their former spouse find love, while others admitted to still having feelings for their one-time partner. Much like “The Bachelor” and other dating shows, “The Big D” was to feature elimination at the end of each episode.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Have Hosted Other Reality Shows Together in the Past

As of this writing, Fletcher and Rodgers have not commented on their axed TV show. The new bride’s Instagram bio still touts her as “Host of #TheBigD on @tbsnetwork.” Rodgers’ bio reads: “HOST “The Big D” on @tbsnetwork this summer!”

In 2019, Rodgers and Fletcher hosted a pair of reality shows together. They previously hosted the home renovation show “Cash Pad” on CNBC, and “Battle of the Fittest Couples” on the Paramount Network, per IMDb.

Well before “Cash Pad” came calling, Fletcher told People she was interested in doing a home renovation reality show with her future husband.

In 2020, Fletcher also served as a temporary fill-in for original “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison when he needed time off to move his son into college as Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” was filming, according to Variety.

Fletcher was not offered the ABC hosting gig the following season after Harrison announced his exit from “The Bachelor” franchise, and Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe temporarily helmed the show instead.

“No, I never even heard about it,” Fletcher told Us Weekly of the job in 2021. She noted that she and Rodgers were “already deep into filming in Costa Rica” for “The Big D” when Harrison’s exit was announced.

