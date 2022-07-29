The Secret Way ‘Bachelorette’ JoJo Fletcher Let Jordan Rodgers Knew She Loved Him While Filming

After six years together, “The Bachelorette” JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got married last May. It took them a while to walk down the aisle, but a recent social media post by Rodgers revealed the love between the two has been there a very long time. On July 28, Rodgers shared a series of photos via his Instagram stories that gave fans an insider’s look at the bond the two built during filming. In one slide, he revealed a secret that has “Bachelor Nation” fans swooning now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rodgers Shared Fletcher’s Secret ‘I Love You’ Signal

“The Bachelorette” stars shared a one-on-one date in Buenos Aries, Argentina during filming, and Rodgers revealed during his string of Instagram stories it was “one of my favorite dates.” The photo showed Fletcher and Rodgers standing on an outdoor staircase, seemingly about to kiss. He detailed it was during the dinner the two shared that night when “I first told @joelle_fletcher that I loved her!”

Rodgers added, “She waited (purposely) until the finale to tell me,” she loved him too. However, Fletcher did not want Rodgers to be left wondering how she felt about him. “Right after I said it here, and every time we were together after…she would always squeeze my hand 3 times,” he recalled. It turns out that gesture was a very purposeful one on Fletcher’s part. However, Rodgers did not pick up on it at the time. “I thought it was cute but never realized that was her secret way of saying ‘I love you.’ 3 squeezes. 3 words.”

Fletcher’s Signal Could Have Saved Rodgers Plenty of Stress

“The Bachelorette” star can laugh at himself about that now. “I’m an idiot, I never put it together,” he admitted. In hindsight, Rodgers noted, “That would’ve saved me a lot of stress and sleepless nights leading up to the finale hahaha.”

As “The Bachelorette” fans watched Fletcher’s season, it seemed very obvious to many that Rodgers was always the frontrunner for her final rose. Apparently, however, he did not sense that. He got the final rose and proposed at the end of filming, but it wasn’t a fairy tale ending for them without some bumps in the road. As Refinery29 detailed, rumors regarding Rodgers dogged the couple and it took a toll on them. They have since acknowledged their first year together was quite difficult, and as they told ET Online, they nearly didn’t make it.

Luckily, Fletcher and Rodgers made it through those difficult times and fans love these looks back they have recently shared. This secret message revelation had “Bachelorette” fans gushing over the couple on Reddit. “Ngl, I got a little emotional over…the hand squeeze. I’m glad they powered through that difficult first year and made it work,” one person commented. “THE 3 HAND SQUEEZES,” someone else wrote, adding several crying emoji. Another person replied, “literally obsessed, what a sweet way to subtly reciprocate.”

This was not the first time Rodgers and Fletcher have shared some special moments they experienced together in the earlier days of their relationship. The night before their wedding, Rodgers’ mom shared sweet tidbits about the couple’s “Bachelorette” hometown date. “Bachelor Nation” fans may have had their doubts about the pair in the early days of their engagement, but they have certainly proved their doubters wrong.