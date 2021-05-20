JoJo Fletcher Reveals Why She Never Picked Up Her Wedding Dress

JoJo Fletcher has yet to pick up her wedding dress nearly a year after her original wedding date and five years after accepting a marriage proposal from Jordan Rodgers.

“The Bachelorette” star opened up about her wedding woes in a new interview and revealed that the original dress she picked out will be three years old before she finally ties the knot. The lovebirds were supposed to marry in June 2020, but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their rescheduled wedding date was for May 2021, but they’ve postponed again because their venue is still stuck at a 10-person maximum guest capacity.

JoJo told Us Weekly she and her fiance have “done a really great job of rolling with the punches and just realizing that a lot of it’s out of our control,” and said the two are “at peace” with the situation. But with so many setbacks, she’s no longer saying “yes” to her original dress.

“I plan on actually going and trying on dresses again and I never even picked up my original dress,” the former “ Bachelorette” star revealed. “Like the dress that I ordered, it came in during COVID [and] I had not even picked it up yet. Haven’t even seen it. It will be three years old, probably, by the time I ever get to wear it. So yeah, I might try on dresses again.”

JoJo Fletcher Has Been Looking at More Wedding Dresses During the Pandemic

With more time at home during the health pandemic, JoJo had more time to rethink her gown choice. She previously told Brides magazine that there is “one” thing she knows for sure about her wedding: “I will have more than one dress!”

She added that she wants to be comfortable at her wedding reception, saying, “I should be able to dance all night. I don’t want to have to tap out early at my own wedding!”

During the pandemic, her dress search continued, even though she had already picked out her main gown.

“The added time since we had to delay our wedding is good and bad,” JoJo’s fiance Jordan told The Knot. “We get time to rethink a few things that we wanted and make a couple of adjustments. But the real bad thing is, I have to take JoJo’s Instagram away from her at times because she needs to stop looking at wedding dress profiles! It’s like she picked the one and then every couple days she’s like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Stop looking at those! Stop looking at dresses.'”

JoJo Fletcher Still Has Plenty of Time to Look for Another Wedding Dress

With two canceled wedding dates in the books, the reality TV couple is now eyeing a 2022 wedding. JoJo told Access that the two are “so in love with our venue” that they would rather reschedule their wedding for a date when restrictions will be lifted instead of choosing a different location.

“We know that when it does happen, it will be everything that we want it to be,” she said. “We’ll get to have everyone there that we love because I don’t want to have a wedding with my closest family and my friends aren’t able to be there.”

The bride-to-be added that fall 2021 is “not an option” due to her fiance’s schedule as a sports commenter.

“It’s probably gonna be next year, which is like a dagger for when I say that,” JoJo said. “But again, I know it’s going to be everything I want it to be.”

READ NEXT: Did Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Have a Secret Wedding?