JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Took a Major Step Ahead of Their Wedding

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are one step closer to their wedding.

The duo, who met and got engaged on Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette” back in 2016, have been forced to put off their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, but are finally set to tie the knot in 2022.

“We’re doing it no matter what at this point,”” Fletcher told Us Weekly in August 2021. “I think it’s just a personal decision. Like [for] some people, it was more important to them to say, ‘Listen, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all this,'” she continued.

“For Jordan and I, I feel like time has always been in our favor and we’ve always kind of just taken things at the pace that we were most comfortable and, like, we’ve waited so long. I want it to be everything that we both dreamt up and we wanted all the people there. So it’s a personal decision, but I would say if anyone else is waiting, just know that it’s going to be worth it. That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches,” she added.

Fletcher and Rodgers will be exchanging vows in May, and just took a big step toward becoming husband and wife — they picked out their wedding bands.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fletcher & Rodgers Met With Ring Concierge to Choose Their Wedding Jewelry

On March 3, 2022, Fletcher and Rodgers shared that they were picking out their wedding bands. The couple traveled to New York City and spent some time at Ring Concierge where they picked out their respective wedding bands.

“We’re finally getting our bands made,” Fletcher said in a video that she posted on her Instagram Stories. “Are you so excited?” Fletcher asked Rodgers, cuddling up to her fiance.

In another video, Fletcher is checking out some diamond eternity bands. As for Rodgers, he was looking at bands of his own, and seemed to be leaning towards yellow gold.

“Y’all… I never thought I’d see the day. I love a yellow gold band. Both for women and men… it just seems so classy and timeless to me. But I didn’t think Jord would gravitate towards it and NOW LOOK?!” Fletcher captioned a video of Rodgers looking at bands.

In a subsequent video, Fletcher was seen trying on a band. “After 2 years of waiting… this makes it feel so real on how close we are getting,” Fletcher captioned the video. “Can’t wait to marry you [Jordan],” she wrote.

Fletcher Will Be Going With a Stack for Her Complete Wedding Ring Look

In 2019, three years after Rodgers proposed on “The Bachelorette,” he re-proposed to Fletcher, presenting her with a new ring.

“I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama … just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY,” Rodgers captioned an Instagram post on August 25, 2022.

According to People magazine, the new bauble is a 5-carat oval beauty featuring mixed metals designed by Ring Concierge.

To complete the overall look, Fletcher is choosing a series of eternity bands and going with a stack. In an Instagram video shared on March 3, 2022, Fletcher revealed that she had narrowed down her choices — though it’s unclear how many rings she will use to create the look that she’s going for.

Fletcher revealed that she “can’t wait” to show her fans what she chose.

READ NEXT: Fans Don’t Think Clayton Echard & Rumored ‘Bachelor’ Winner Will Last