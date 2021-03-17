Fan Favorite Bachelor Nation Couple Returns to Reality TV as Hosts of Tropical Dating Competition

On Tuesday, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers revealed they would be hosting a new dating competition, The Big D, on TBS. The show will be focused on 10 divorced couples looking for love while under the same roof as their ex.

The show, which is filming in Costa Rica, is “breaking the stigma that divorce means the end….when really it’s just the beginning,” wrote Rodgers on Instagram. “[JoJo Fletcher] and I haven’t been through divorce but WE DID find real, lasting love on a TV show and that’s what we are here to help our divorcées find!!”

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” said Fletcher and Rodgers in TBS’ announcement for the show. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”

Finding love on television is nothing new for the couple, who met and got engaged on season 12 of The Bachelorette. They were set to be married last year but had to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Big D will be the third time they have joined forces as hosts.

According to the show’s description, “The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor – the possibilities are endless.”

Fletcher and Rodgers Have Previously Hosted Together

Just last month, Fletcher told Heavy that the couple would be open to future hosting opportunities because they “love working together.”

They previously worked on Cash Pad and Battle of the Fittest Couples together.

“The first show that we ever decided to host together was this fitness competition,” the former Bachelorette explained. “We were like this is going to be actually the ultimate test because we are going to be living in a hotel room together for months, working together 24/7, it was the first time we worked together in that capacity and we had a blast.”

They Traded in One Paradise for Another

They left one paradise for another, having spent much of quarantine in Puerto Rico, where they recently broke ground on their latest renovation project.

“My family that live here, they’ve lived here for years so we’ve always gotten to visit Puerto Rico and we’ve loved it every time that we visited,” explained Fletcher. “But right in the beginning of you know, of when the world started to shut down, we came and hunkered down here, you know, for six months. And we just, we fell in love with it. It’s so nice to just be able to take walks and be outside in good weather, honestly, it was awesome.”

The couple, who flips homes together, originally bought two properties on the island before selling one to focus on “the biggest project we’ve taken on,” said Rodgers.

As Fletcher explained, “I’ve learned that renovating on an island is very different than renovating back in the mainland. There was a lot of logistics that we had to figure out.”

While The Big D does not yet have a premiere date, Rodger’s Instagram account teases it is “coming to [TBS] soon.”

